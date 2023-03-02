Peyton Woods hurled a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and the Tigers collected 10 hits in a 5-0 win over French Settlement in prep baseball action Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Jude Weller and Cullen Cassard combined on a one-hitter while striking out 10 in a 14-1 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.
DOYLE 5, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 0
The Tigers put together a four-run second inning as Kahner Reeves singled in a run, Easton Benesta singled, allowing two runs to score on an error, and Dathan Cummings singled in a run.
Doyle scored the game’s final run in the fourth as Brody Stewart walked to lead off and scored on Cummings’ two-out single.
Cummings went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Caiden Barcia was 2-for-2 to lead Doyle.
Devin Mayes, Trevor McMorris, Hance Roussel and Brycen Valle each had singles for FSHS.
McMorris gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and struck out one in five innings for the Lions, while Chance Langston gave up a hit and a walk in and inning of relief.
LIVE OAK 14, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 1
The Eagles backed their pitchers with 11 hits, with Lane Lusk going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run, Hayden Everett going 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Logan Coley going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run and Brock Davis going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run.
Live Oak put together a five-run first inning, highlighted by Coley’s two-run double and run-scoring singles from Davis, Everett and Lusk.
Brayden Gillies had a solo home run in the third for the Falcons, pushed the lead to 9-1 in the third on three singles two errors, a passed ball and a hit batter.
Everett had a run-scoring double and Lusk and Davis two-run singles in a five-run fourth, making the score 14-1.
Weller gave up one hit, one run and struck out eight with no walks in four innings, while Cassard pitched a clean inning in relief with two strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.