Denham Springs High scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning to pick up a 9-3 road win over Lutcher on Tuesday.
Jed Cambre had a one-out single, Conner Rodrigue walked and later scored on an error. Reese Mooney singled to score Jude Clarke for a 5-3 lead.
Jaxon Adams singled, Larson Fabre was hit by a pitch, and Madden Major walked to score another run. Ray McKneely singled to drive in two runs, and Cameron Andrews reached on an error to score another run, capping the scoring.
Each team scored two runs in the fourth, with Mooney’s two-run home run giving the Jackets a 2-0 lead.
Lutcher used three hits and a hit batter to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.
Ryder Wygant had a double in the sixth to drive in Major for a 3-2 lead, and Lutcher used a single, a two-base error and a sacrifice fly to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh.
Mooney was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs, McKneely went 3-for-6 with two RBIs, Cambre went 3-for-6, Adams went 2-for-4 and Wygant was 3-for-4 with two RBIs as DSHS had 14 hits.
Jacob Middlebrook gave up four hits, two runs no walks and struck out two in five innings as the DSHS starter. Ethan Quebodeaux gave up five hits, one run a walk and struck out four in three innings of relief, while Christian Callender gave up a walk in an inning of relief.
WALKER 3, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 1
The Wildcats scored two in the top of the eighth, and Chance Reed hurled a complete-game four-hitter, giving up two walks with four strikeouts for the win.
Hunter Bethel singled to lead off the top of the eighth, and Taylor Jeansonne, Cooper Carlton and Casey Bryant collected three straight singles to score Bethel for a 2-1 lead. Casen Carver’s single scored pinch runner Dawson Goings for the game’s final run.
Reed gave up a one-out double in the bottom of the eighth but got two straight outs to end the game.
Walker got a run in the first after Mason Morgan led off with a double and Ladarian Colar and Caleb Webb singled to open the game.
Gavin Foster’s grounder drove in St. Thomas Aquinas’ lone run in the sixth.
Bethel went 2-for-4 with a run, Jeansonne was 2-for-4, Carlton 3-for-4, while Bryant and Carver each went 2-for-4 with a run as the Wildcats had 14 hits.
Dane Watts gave up six hits, a run, two walks and struck out four in five innings as the STA starter. Bryce Simoneaux gave up eight hits, two runs, no walks and struck out one in three innings of relief.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 13, MAUREPAS 5
The Lions used a four-run fourth and a six-run sixth to build a 13-0 lead before the Wolves scored five in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Maurepas took advantage of five errors, two hit batters and a single in the sixth inning.
Joel LeBourgeois had a two-run double, and Colin Hutcherson a two-run single to highlight the six-run sixth.
Edward Allison went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while Jaedon Kinler, LeBourgeois, Hance Roussel and Devin Mayes each had two hits for FSHS. Hutcherson had three RBIs, while LeBourgeois scored three runs, while Roussel, Mayes and Brady Andrews each scored two.
Elan Jackson gave up four hits, two walks and struck out two in five innings, while Andrews gave up one hit, five runs and struck out two in an inning of relief.
Piersten Struges, Jacob Guerin, Thomas Bovia and Ryan Taylor pitched for Maurepas.
PINE 17, ALBANY 7
The Raiders led 11-2 before the Hornets scored five in the top of the sixth, and Pine picked up six in the bottom of the inning.
Albany had three hits in the game with Seth Galyean, Ethan Woods and Watts collecting them. Watts also scored two runs.
Watts gave up eight hits, nine runs, two walks and struck out three as the Albany starter. Aiden Owens gave up six hits and eight runs in 1.2 innings of relief.
