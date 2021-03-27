Walker’s Owen Forbes was thrown out at the plate attempting to score on an error for the final out of the game as Dutchtown picked up a 2-1 over the Wildcats on Saturday at Dutchtown.
The Wildcats trailed 2-0 heading into the seventh inning but scratched for a run when Spencer Murray was hit by a pitch with one out and Forbes doubled to right field, setting up Gabe Inman’s sacrifice fly to right field to score Walker’s lone run.
Grant Edwards was hit by a pitch, and Hunter Bethel reached on an error at shortstop. Forbes attempted to score on the play and was thrown out to end the game.
Each team managed three hits with Dutchtown getting a run-scoring double in the first inning and a run-scoring single in the fifth for a 2-0 lead.
Forbes had two hits for Walker, while Murray had one.
Edwards gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and struck out six in a complete game loss.
LIVE OAK 8, HAHNVILLE 5
Grant Landy had a two-run single as part of a four-run sixth inning to help the Eagles rally from a 5-4 deficit.
Live Oak led 3-0 after one inning as Landry, Kade Dupont and Renton Childers drove in runs.
Hahnville scratched for three runs in the top of the second before Blaise Preister’s solo home run in the bottom of the inning put the Eagles ahead 4-3.
Hahnville scored two in the fourth to grab the lead.
Preister went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, Landry was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run and Reid Broussard was 2-for-3 with a run as the Eagles had 12 hits.
Branson McCoy, Tanner Roberts, Michael Summers and Cameron Christ pitched for Live Oak.
LIVE OAK 16, EAST ASCENSION 3
Brant Smith went 3 for-3 with a grand slam to end the game, finishing with five RBIs and three runs, while Dupont went 2-for-2 a two-run home run, five RBIs and two runs as the Eagles put together a 10-run fifth inning to break the game open.
Preister added three RBIs and a triple.
Seth Wiginton gave up three hits, three runs and a walk while striking out one in a third of an inning before Ethan Prescott went the final 4.2 innings, giving up two hits, three walks and striking out three.
SPRINGFIELD 14, LORANGER 3
The Wolves led 3-0 after the first inning, but the Bulldogs scored in every inning after, including a six-run sixth, to get the win.
Will Taylor, who went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, hit a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning. Jayden Morris was 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, Bryce Vittorio went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Sladen Lyles and Russell Egnew each had three RBIs.
Ethan Anthony gave up five hits, five walks, three walks and struck out one in six innings to get the win.
DOYLE 11, LIBERTY 1
Cade Lyons hit a two-run home run to end the game with two out in the bottom of the sixth as the Tigers scored in every inning but the fourth, including four runs in the first.
Braden Keen and Tyson Stewart each had two hits and two RBIs.
Hunter Bankston, Logan Turner, Kody Mitchell, Karson Jones and Jackson McCreary combined to give up three hits, three walks and one run with eight strikeouts in six innings.
HOLDEN 14, BELL CITY 12, 8 INNINGS
Holden scored three runs in the top of the eighth after Bell City tied the game at 11-11 with seven runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Josh Strother had a three-run home run as part of a six-run sixth which put Holden ahead 10-4.
Hunter Bordelon gave up eight hits, seven runs, no walks and struck out nine in six innings as the Holden starter. Tyler Thompson and Strother combined to give up three hits, five runs and four walks with two strikeouts in two innings of relief.
Bordelon went 3-for-5 with three runs, Braeden Wascom went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Caden Rivett was 2-for-5 with two runs to lead the Rockets.
HOLDEN 13, EPISCOPAL OF ACADIANA 2
Wascom and Thompson combined on a three-hitter with 16 strikeouts, and the Rockets scored 11 runs in the seventh inning on seven walks, four hits, an error and a hit batter.
Wascom struck out 15 while giving up three hits, while Thompson struck out one without giving up a hit in an inning of relief.
Nick Forbes, Dylan Bradham and Thompson each had two hits for the Rockets. Hunter Bordelon scored three runs while Nick Forbes and Brent Cobb each scored two.
CENTRAL 7, DOYLE 0
Doyle had two hits and committed seven errors in the loss as the Wildcats scored four runs in the sixth to put the game away.
Andrew Yuratich gave up six hits, three runs and struck out five in four innings to take the loss. Caiden Barcia gave up one hit, one walk, four runs and struck out three in two innings of relief.
Braden Keen and Dru Beatty had hits for Doyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.