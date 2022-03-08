Lucas Crowder and Sy Berthelot combined on a four-hitter, and French Settlement had 16 hits in a 14-1 over Sumner at French Settlement on Monday.
Sumner trailed 1-0 after an inning, but FSHS put together a four-run second, sparked by Will McMorris’ two-run double.
The Lions pushed the lead to 8-1 in the third on an error, three walks and four singles.
Colin Hutcherson had a two-run double as part of a six-run fourth in which the Lions collected six hits.
Crowder gave up three hits, two walks and struck out five in four innings, while Berthelot gave up a hit and struck out two in an inning of relief.
Allison went 4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, McMorris was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Hill went 2-for-3 with two runs and Hance Roussel was 3-for-3 with three runs.
HAMMOND 15, HOLDEN 0
Hammond’s Ian Trahan threw a two-hitter with four strikeouts and was backed with a seven-run first and a six-run third in the four-inning game.
Tyler Thompson and Cayden Hull had hits for Holden.
Thompson, Caden Rivett and Hull combined to give up 10 hits, 15 runs and five walks with two strikeouts in three innings.
Konnor Graham went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Beau Domingue was 2-for-3 with three runs to lead Hammond.
Colin McAndrew had three RBIs, and Josh Bluain and Michael Cunningham each had two RBIs, while Kaleb O’Hara scored three runs and Payne Petrolia and Trahan two for the Tors.
