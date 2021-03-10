French Settlement picked up six hits to key a seven-run sixth inning, sparking a 14-4 win over Maurepas on Tuesday in French Settlement.
Ben Andrews went 4-for-5 with a run and two RBIs and struck out seven while giving up two hits and walking one in five innings to get the win. Beau Wilson and Sy Berthelot worked in relief, combining on a three-hitter.
The Lions led 7-0 after four innings when Maurepas put together and four-run sixth inning on a bases-loaded walk, a hit batter, a balk and a wild pitch.
Pierson Sturges, Ryan Taylor and Prestin Vicknair pitched for Maurepas, combining to give up 12 hits and four walks while striking out five.
Hunter Wheat and Edward Allison had two hits for FSHS, while Colby Penalber went 3-for-3 and scored a run for Maurepas.
DOYLE 12, FONTAINEBLEAU 3
Peyton Woods and Kody Mitchell combined on a three-hitter and the Tigers had 11 hits in the win.
Doyle led 6-2 and put the game away with a six-run fifth, keyed by a pair of two-run singles from Cade Watts and Bo Ellzey.
Woods gave up one hit, two runs, six walks and struck out three in 3.1 innings, while Mitchell gave up a hit, a run, two walks and struck out three in 3.2 innings of relief.
Watts went 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs to lead the Tigers, while Abedn Kennedy also drove in two runs.
PINE 3, ALBANY 1
Pine got a two-run double in the sixth to win the game.
Albany had two runners on with one out in the bottom of the inning, but Pine got a pair of strikeouts to end the inning. Both teams were retired in order in the seventh.
Pine scored its first run in the first on a single and a two-out error. In the bottom of the inning, Luke Purvis had a one-out single and scored on Justin Coats’ single with two outs.
Each team had four hits, and the Hornets had three errors.
Purvis went 2-for-3 with a run to lead Albany at the plate.
Coats gave up one hit, one run, two walks and struck out four in two innings, while Karson Domiano gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and struck out two in five innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.