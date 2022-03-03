French Settlement built a big lead and three Lion pitchers combined on a four-hitter in a 19-9 win over Albany at French Settlement on Wednesday.
It was Kade Scivicque’s first win as head coach at FSHS.
FSHS led 11-1 after two innings, collecting seven hits in a six-run first inning and four in a five-run second, including a two-run single from Edward Allison.
Albany picked up three in the top of the third, but FSHS stretched the lead to 14-4 in the bottom of the inning.
A two-run error and a two-run single by Jayden Louque cut the lead to 14-8 in the fourth, and the Hornets got another run in the fifth on a pair of errors.
Jaedon Kinler and Mason Hill had two-run doubles as part of a five-run fifth to end the game early.
Elan Jackson gave up three hits, four runs and struck out one in three innings for FSHS, while Devin Mayes gave up one hit, four runs and two walks in an inning of relief and Chance Langston gave up a run and struck out one in an inning.
Karson Domiano and Aaron Dickson combined to give up 17 hits, 19 runs and five walks while striking out three in 4.2 innings.
Zane Wilson was 3-for-4 with four runs for FSHS, while Will McMorris went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, while Allison, Kinler, Hill and Colin Hutcherson each had two hits. Kinler had four RBIs and Hill and Hutcherson each had three.
Layton Ballard had two hits to lead Albany, while Austin Watts had four RBIs.
ST. AMANT 2, DENHAM SPRINGS 1
The Gators got consecutive one-out singles in the top of the seventh to snap a 1-1 tie and get the win.
Larson Farbe got a one-out single for the Yellow Jackets in the bottom of the seventh, but the Gators got two strikeouts to end the game.
St. Amant got a run in the third on a walk, an error and a single, and DSHS tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on a Jaxon Adams single, Fabre’s sacrifice bunt, a walk to Patrick Landry and Conner Rodrigue’s sacrifice fly.
Cameron Andrews went 2-for-3 to lead the Yellow Jackets, who had four hits.
Jacob Middlebrook gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and struck out two in 6.1 innings before Rodrigue gave up a walk and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.