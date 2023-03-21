FSHS Logo

Hammond scored two runs with two out in the top of the 11th inning to grab a 5-3 win over French Settlement in baseball action Monday at Mark Holmes Field.

In other action, Walker’s Carson Ray, Hayden Paetz, Hayden Price and Aiden Jeansonne combined on a three-hitter in a 3-1 loss to Ascension Christian.

