Hammond scored two runs with two out in the top of the 11th inning to grab a 5-3 win over French Settlement in baseball action Monday at Mark Holmes Field.
In other action, Walker’s Carson Ray, Hayden Paetz, Hayden Price and Aiden Jeansonne combined on a three-hitter in a 3-1 loss to Ascension Christian.
Also, Pine scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to pick up a 15-12 win over Holden.
HAMMOND 5, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 3, 11 INNINGS
With the game tied 3-3, Hammond’s Konnor Graham was hit by a pitch with two out in the top of the 11th, and Ian Trahan and Josh Fleming had consecutive doubles to drive in the game’s final runs.
Zane Wilson reached on a dropped third strike, and Joel LeBourgeois had a single with two out in the bottom of the inning, but Fleming got a strikeout to end the game.
Hammond grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first on Fleming’s grounder to second after Graham doubled and Trahan singled and went ahead 2-0 in the second on a pair of errors and a single by Kaleb O’Hara. Another run in the fourth put the Tors up 3-0.
The Lions tied the game with a three-run fifth as Brady Andrews’ grounder to second scored Trevor McMorris, who reached on an error to open the inning. Wilson doubled and later scored on an error, and Hance Roussel’s double scored Andrews to knot the game at 3-3.
Wilson went 2-for-5 with a run to lead FSHS, which had five hits and five errors.
Trahan went 5-for-6 with an RBI to lead Hammond, which had 14 hits.
Lucas Crowder gave up eight hits, three runs, a walk and struck out one in 6.1 innings as the FSHS starter. McMorris gave up four hits, no runs, no walks and struck out three in 3.2 innings of relief, while Eian Jackson gave up two hits, two runs and struck out two in an inning of relief.
Trahan gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and struck out five in seven innings, while Fleming gave up a hit, a walk and struck out eight in four innings of relief.
ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 3, WALKER 1
Walker had six hits and four errors in the game as ACHS went ahead 2-0 in the third on a walk, a single and a double and added another run in the sixth.
The Wildcats got their lone run in the bottom of the sixth as Braylen Ainsworth led off with a single. Courtesy runner Jordan Boudreaux moved to second on Ray’s sacrifice bunt and scored when Gatlin Steele reached on a two-out error.
Walker stranded two runners in the inning.
Ray went 2-for-2 to lead the Wildcats and gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and struck out two in five innings as the Walker starter. Paetz gave up no hits, a run, two walks and struck out one in a third of an inning, while Price walked two in two-thirds of an inning. Jeansonne struck out one in a clean inning of relief.
PINE 15, HOLDEN 12, 10 INNINGS
Two walks, a hit batter and a three-run triple sparked Pine’s four-run 10th inning.
Josh Strother singled, Brody Miller doubled, and Jordan Pecoraro singled in Strother, cutting the lead to 15-12, but Miller was thrown out a the plate on the play.
After a walk to K Joiner, Pearl River got a grounder to second to end the game.
Holden trailed 11-5 but tied the game with a six-run seventh to force extra innings.
The Rebels had three errors and two hit batters in the inning, with Cayden Hull reaching on an error which scored three runs to tie the game at 11-11.
Pearl River led 7-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth, and Strother had a two-run home run in the fifth to cut the lead to 7-4.
Strother went 3-for-5 with four runs and two RBIs, Caden Rivett was 2-for-6 with three runs, and Miller went 5-for-5 with a run and an RBI as Holden collected 13 hits.
Tyler Thompson, Colton Lewis, Pecoraro and Rivett combined to give up 10 hits, 15 runs (eight earned) and eight walks while striking out 10 in 10 innings.
