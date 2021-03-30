Holden used an 11-run first inning to spark a 20-8 win over Amite in prep baseball action Monday.
The Rockets had four hits and took advantage of five walks, four errors and a hit batter in the big inning.
Amite, which had 14 errors had four and three walks in a three-run second which pushed the lead to 14-0.
The Warriors scored a run in the top of the third before Brent Strother’s three-run double sparked a six-run third inning.
Amite scored seven in the top of the fifth inning.
Strother went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs, Brent Cobb was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs, while Nick Forbes scored four runs and Nathen Raborn scored three for the Rockets.
Strother and Cobb combined to give up seven hits, eight runs and eight walks with four strikeouts in five innings for the win.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 14, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 2
St. Thomas pitchers Dane Watts, Austin Davis and Hayden Asprion combined on a no-hitter in District 10-2A play.
The Falcons had a 10-run second inning, which helped push the lead to 13-0.
FSHS got two runs in the fourth on a fielder’s choice and an error.
Ben Andrews, Sy Berthelot and Beau Wilson pitched for the Lions.
DENHAM SPRINGS 14, ST. MICHAEL 8
The Yellow Jackets had six hits in a nine-run seventh inning to snap a 5-5 tie.
Reese Smith and Reese Mooney each went 2-for-4, while Jude Clarke was 2-for-3 for DSHS.
Cameron Andrews got the win in relief.
