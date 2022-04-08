Holden used a 15-run third inning to spark a 26-3 win over Mount Hermon in District 7-B action, while Maurepas’ Prestin Vicknair, Piersten Struges and Colby Penalber combined on a one-hitter in a 12-0 non-district win over Family Christian.
In District 9-3A, Sumner rallied for an 11-9 win over Albany.
HOLDEN 26, MOUNT HERMON 3
The Rockets trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the first but scored eight runs in the bottom of the inning featuring eight hits, including a two-run single from Cayden Hull and a two-run double from Braden Ogima.
Mount Hermon got single runs in the second and third before the Rockets broke the game open with 15 runs in the bottom of the inning, which featured five hit batters, two walks, six singles and a three-run home run from Josh Strother.
Hull and Ogima had doubles to drive in runs in the three-run fourth.
Hull was 4-for-5 with four runs and three RBIs, Ogima went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Strother was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs, Brent Cobb went 3-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs, and Jake Forbes was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Aidan Hutchinson had four RBIs and scored three runs, and Caden Rivett and Daniel Contreras each scored three runs.
Colson Lambert gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and struck out five in four innings, while Forbes gave up two walks and struck out two in an inning of relief.
MAUREPAS 12, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 0
The Wolves scored nine runs over the final three innings after scoring three in the third, keyed by consecutive doubles from Penalber and Struges.
Struges and Ryan Taylor knocked in runs in the fifth, pushing the lead to 5-0, and the Wolves added four in the sixth, scoring two runs on passed balls.
Vicknair had a two-run single in a three-run seventh.
Vicknair gave up a hit, three walks and struck out five in three innings, while Struges gave up a walk and struck out two in two innings of relief. Penalber struck out two in two clean innings of relief.
Vicknair went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs, Penalber was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs, and Struges went 2-for-4 with two runs as Maurepas had 10 hits.
SUMNER 11, ALBANY 9
The Cowboys scored all of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings after the Hornets built a 7-0 lead.
Albany scored four in the second inning, and Brayden Knight had a solo home run to lead off the third for a 5-0 lead.
Knight and Karson Domiano drove in runs in a three-run fourth to make the score 7-0.
Sumner’s Mike Durr had a two-run double, stole third and scored on an error to get the Cowboys within 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth.
The Cowboys tied the game on a double by T Buckley, got two runs on a fielder’s choice, another on a single by Durr and capped their scoring on a hit batter with the bases loaded.
Albany got its final runs in the seventh on a pair of bases-loaded walks to Noah Woods and Ethan Woods.
Seth Galyean was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Knight went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Layton Ballard went 2-for-5 to lead Albany.
Ballard gave up two hits, seven runs, a walk and struck out two in five innings, while Jayden Randazzo gave up three hits, four runs and a walk in a third of an inning, and Karson Domiano threw four pitches in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
