Holden pitchers Braeden Wascom, Tyler Thompson and Josh Strother combined on a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a 17-1 win over Family Christian on Monday at Holden.
The Rockets led 3-0 after one inning and broke the game open with seven runs in the second and six in the third.
Hunter Bordelon went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs, Brent Cobb was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Nick Forbes scored four runs, Thompson had two runs and three RBIs, and Wascom, Jake Forbes and Nathen Raborn each scored two runs.
Wascom gave up one hit and struck out five in two innings, Thompson gave up one hit, one walk, one run and struck out two in an inning of relief, while Strother struck out for in 1.1 innings without giving up a hit.
WEST FELICIANA 6, ALBANY 3
The Saints scored two in the fifth and four in the sixth after the Hornets built a 3-0 lead.
West Feliciana tied the game on a bases-loaded walk in the sixth and took the lead on a three-run error later in the inning.
The Hornets led 1-0 on Justin Coats’ sacrifice fly in the first and picked up two more in the third.
Reece Wolfe went 2-for-4 as the Hornets had three hits, while Seth Galyean scored two runs.
Wolfe gave up five hits, four runs and struck out three in five innings, while Coats gave up two runs, three walks and struck out two in two innings of relief.
