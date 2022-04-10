Brant McSwain had a three-run double as Holden rallied for five runs in the eighth inning to pick up a 10-5 road win over Episcopal of Acadiana on Saturday.
The Rockets snapped a 5-5 tie as Jake Forbes and Josh Strother were hit by pitches to lead off the top of the eighth, and Cayden Hull reached on an error to load the bases.
Gage Seal followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in the go-ahead run, and Caden Rivett singled to drive in another for a 7-5 lead. Braden Ogima walked, setting up McSwain’s double to left for the final margin.
ESA went down in order in the bottom of the eighth.
ESA led 4-1 after two innings, but Forbes singled in a run, and Strother’s grounder to second drove in another, cutting the lead to 4-3 in the sixth.
The Rockets grabbed the lead in the top of the seventh as Seal led off with a single and Rivett reached on an error, which scored Seal. Colton Lewis had a sacrifice bunt to score Rivett for a 5-4 lead.
ESA tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on two singles and an error.
Lewis gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and struck out four in 5.1 innings. Brent Cobb gave up a hit, a run and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning, while McSwain gave up a hit, no walks and struck out two in two innings of relief to get the win.
Rivett went 2-for-5 with three runs and an RBI to lead the Rockets, who had seven hits
SALMEN 3, MAUREPAS 2
Salmen scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to rally for the win as Justin Herman outdueled Maurepas’ Piersten Struges on the mound.
The Wolves led 2-1 before Hermann walked to open the sixth, advanced to third on an error and scored on a single.
In the seventh, Salmen used a one-out error and a single and scored the winning run on a double play.
Maurepas stranded one in the bottom of the seventh.
Salmen grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first on an error and two singles with two out.
Colby Penalber and Kade Penalber had doubles to drive in a run in the fourth, and Jacob Guerin had a sacrifice fly to score Struges, who reached on an error.
Struges gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and struck out four in a complete game loss. Hermann gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and struck out eight in a complete game to get the win.
Colby Penalber was 2-for-3 with a run to lead the Wolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.