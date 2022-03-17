Brant McSwain threw a complete game, giving up seven hits and striking out six as Holden rallied for a 7-5 win over Sumner at Holden on Wednesday.
The Rockets snapped a 4-4 tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth as Gage Seal was hit by a pitch and Josh Strother singled. The pair moved up on a double steal, and Braden Ogima’s sacrifice fly scored the go-ahead run.
Tyler Thompson walked with two out, and McSwain reached on an error to score another run for a 6-4 lead. Thompson later scored on another error.
Sumner got a run in the seventh on a single and an error.
Jake Forbes had a run-scoring double to give Holden a 1-0 lead in the first inning, and Sumner tied it in the top of the second.
Caden Rivett drove in a run with a double in the bottom of the inning to give Holden a 2-1 lead, and the Cowboys got a run in the third to tie the game again.
Sumner went ahead 3-2 in the top of the fourth, and the Rockets tied it in the bottom of the inning. A double, a walk and a fielder’s choice put Sumner ahead 4-3 in the top of the fifth.
Three straight one-out singles by Thompson, McSwain and Forbes tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth.
Strother was 3-for-3 with a run, Forbes went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Seal scored two runs as the Rockets had 10 hits.
ST. MICHAEL 3, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 2
Three St. Michael pitchers combined to strike out 13 as the Warriors rallied from a 2-0 deficit, scoring single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Edward Allison scored on an error with the bases loaded after reaching on an error to lead off the bottom of the first and Joel LeBourgeois and Jaedon Kinler followed with singles.
Allison had a run-scoring single in the second to push the lead to 2-0.
The Warriors scratched for a run in the fourth and tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth on two singles and two groundouts.
St. Michael grabbed the lead in the sixth on a two-out single and an error.
FSHS had the bases loaded with two out in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t score. The Lions also had runners on the corners with two out in the bottom of the seventh but were unable to score.
Lucas Crowder pitched a complete game for FSHS, giving up five hits, three runs and no walks with five strikeouts.
St. Michael starter Phillip Hines struck out nine in five innings, while Drake Mason and Tanner Cranford each struck out two in an inning of relief. The trio combined to give up nine hits and five walks.
Allison and Kinler each had two hits to lead FSHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.