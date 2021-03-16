Hunter Bordelon threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Holden picked up an 11-1 win over Varnado at Holden on Monday.
Dylan Bradham had a solo home run in a two-run first inning for the Rockets, who added another run when Jake Forbes scored on a passed ball in the third.
Varnado cut the lead to 4-1 in the fifth, scoring its lone run on an error, but Braeden Wascom had a two-run double to highlight a six-run sixth to end the game early.
Bradham was 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI to lead Holden, which had eight hits. Bordelon, Tyler Thompson and Jake Forbes each scored two runs.
DOYLE 7, EPISCOPAL 5
Doyle put together a four-run first inning then withstood a five-run fourth from the Knights to get the win.
Andrew Yuratich had three-run triple to key the four-run first inning. Braden Keen drove in a run in the second, and Landon Wolfe had a sacrifice fly in the third to make the score 6-0.
Episcopal got a three-run home run to spark its big inning before Tyson Stewart’s sacrifice fly in the sixth capped the scoring.
Cade Watts and Keen each had two hits for Doyle.
Karson Jones, Kody Mitchell, Caiden Barcia and Yuratich combined to give up six hits and eight walks while striking out 12.
