Doyle’s Braden Keen and Abeden Kennedy hit home runs, and Keen also pitched in a combined three-hitter with Hartland Litolff and Jackson McCreary in a 12-2 win over Maurepas on Tuesday.
Keen, who went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, hit a two-run home run as part of a five run first inning.
Maurepas picked up its runs in the bottom of the first on a single by Piersten Sturges and an error.
Kennedy had a two-run home run as part of a four run second inning that pushed the lead to 9-0.
Cade Watts had a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and Luke LeBourgeois drove in the game’s final run on a grounder in the fifth.
Litolff gave up two runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout in two innings, while Keen gave up one hit and struck out for in two innings of relief. McCreary walked two and struck out two without giving up a hit in an inning of relief.
Cade Lyons went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and a run, and Logan Turner went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI for Doyle.
Sturges went 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead Maurepas.
LIVE OAK 12, SOUTH TERREBONNE 2
Four Live Oak pitchers combined on a four-hitter, and the Eagles scored seven runs in the first inning to spark the rout.
South Terrebonne got a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the first inning before the Eagles broke the game open in bottom.
Kade Dupont and Lane Lusk doubled in runs before Gabe Ellison’s two-run double and Reid Broussard a two-run homer to cap the inning.
Dupont had an RBI triple and Jeffrey Swearingen a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 9-2 in the second inning.
Grant Landry and Luke Cowart had solo home runs in the third, and Cowart’s double drove in a run in the fifth to end the game early.
Landry, Dupont, Cowart and Broussard each had two hits to lead Live Oak.
Seth Wiginton, Landon Kramer, Drake Weller and Colin McDonald pitched for the Eagles, combining to give up four hits, two runs and one walk while striking out six.
