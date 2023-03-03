Caleb Klug gave up five hits and struck out six with no walks in a complete game, and Denham Springs collected eight hits in an 8-0 win over Airline on Thursday.
Elsewhere, Lucas Crowder hurled a complete game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts as French Settlement put together seven-run first inning in a 13-2 win over East St. John.
In other action, Ruston scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pick up a 3-2 win over Walker.
Ascension Christian used a pair of four-run innings to pick up a 10-1 win over Holden.
DENHAM SPRINGS 8, AIRLINE 0
Ethan Hand’s two-run double in the first inning got the Yellow Jackets rolling, and DSHS tacked on two in the fourth inning when Hand stole home and Rancher Miller scored on an error.
Eli Digirolamo doubled in a run, and Wygant singled in another as part of a three-run sixth, and DSHS scored a run in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Hand went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, while Miller scored twice as the Yellow Jackets had eight hits.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 13, EAST ST. JOHN 2
The Lions collected five hits and took advantage of 14 walks, including eight to help key the first-inning burst. Hance Roussel also had a two-run double in the inning.
ESJ got a run on consecutive doubles in the bottom of the first, and Colin Hutcherson and Brycen Valle had back-to-back doubles in the second, making the score 8-1 before East St. John got a run in the third.
The Lions got three in the fifth and picked up two in the sixth on four walks and a fielder’s choice.
Roussel went 1-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs, Hutcherson was 2-for-2 with four runs and an RBI, and Valle went 1-for-3 with two RBIs to lead FSHS.
Ruston put together three walks and three singles in its winning rally after Walker led 2-1 after two innings.
Ruston got a run in the first inning, but Walker grabbed the lead in the top of the second on Jacob McInnis’s two-run home run.
Hunter Granger and Braylin Kent had Walker’s other hits as the Wildcats had 11 strikeouts.
Jordan Boudreaux, Jaxson Hymel and Aiden Jeansonne combined to give up five hits, three runs and seven walks with seven strikeouts in seven innings.
ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 10, HOLDEN 1
Ascension Christian used three straight singles, a hit batter, a fielder’s choice and a two-run double to go up 4-0 in the first inning and tacked on a run in the second.
Brody Miller singled in a run in the fifth, cutting the lead to 5-1, but ACSHS got a run in the bottom of the inning and put the game away with a four-run sixth.
Tyler Thompson gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks and struck out seven in five innings for the Rockets, while Colton Lewis gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and struck out one in an inning of relief.
Jake Forbes, Thompson, Josh Strother and Cayden Hull also had hits for Holden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.