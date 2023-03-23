Cole Delaughter hurled a complete game four-hitter, helping Live Oak to a 5-1 win over Dunham on Wednesday at Dunham.
In other action, Albany’s Jayden Louque struck out eight and the Hornets collected 11 hits in a 15-1 win over Bogalusa.
Also, Walker’s Mac Griffin gave up three hits, while Central pitchers combined to strike out 10 in a 2-0 win over Walker.
Elsewhere, Pine built a big lead and held off Maurepas in a 14-11 win.
LIVE OAK 5, DUNHAM 1
The Eagles broke a scoreless tie on Mike Stephens’ two-out single in the fourth after Kenneth Berard and Hayden Everett singled.
Cooper Smith had a two-run double to highlight a three-run fifth to push the lead to 4-0. Olivier singled in a run in the sixth before Dunham picked up a run in the bottom of the inning.
Stephens was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead the Eagles, who had seven hits.
Delaughter gave up a run, a walk and struck out three.
ALBANY 15, BOGALUSA 1
The Hornets led 2-1 and broke the game open with a seven-run second inning, taking advantage of six walks, while Jayden Randazzo and Trey Perry singled in runs, and Karson Domiano had a two-run double.
Randazzo doubled in another run in the third for a 10-1 lead, and the Hornets got five hits to key a five-run fourth.
Louque gave up five hits, a run and walked one in five innings to get the win.
Seth Hoffman-Olmo went 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs, Randazzo was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run, Brayden Knight and Domiano each had two RBIs, while Noah Woods scored three runs.
CENTRAL 2, WALKER 0
Central got single runs in the second and sixth innings for all of the game’s scoring. The first run came on a walk and a two-out error.
Griffin walked five and struck out one in six innings.
Cameron Washington, Brodie Thompson, Gatlin Steele and Braylin Kent had hits for Walker.
PINE 14, MAUREPAS 11
The Raiders led 10-0 after three innings thanks to a seven-run third inning, but Maurepas got three runs in the top of the fourth.
Pine scored four in the bottom of the fourth, but the Wolves scored three in the fifth and five in the seventh.
Jace Caraway went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run, and Ryan Taylor was 1-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs to lead Maurepas, which had seven hits.
Alex Aime gave up 13 hits, 10 runs, no walks and struck out two in three innings, while Jacob Guerin gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and struck out five in three innings of relief.
