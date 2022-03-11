Live Oak scored all of the game’s runs in the sixth inning in a 4-0 win over Brother Martin on Thursday as Tanner Roberts struck out 10 while giving up six hits and one walk in a complete-game win.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Jeffrey Swearingen and Reid Broussard were hit by pitches, and Hayden Everett singled to load the bases.
Brock Davis reached on an error to score two runs and Lane Lusk and Cam Christ followed with singles.
Lusk was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Renton Childers went 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Eagles, who had seven hits.
DENHAM SPRINGS 7, BILOXI, MISS. 1
Larson Fabre and Cameron Andrews combined on a two-hitter, and the Yellow Jackets scored six runs in the first two innings.
Ray McKneely led off the game with a double, Andrews singled, and both scored when Jed Cambre reached on an error at short.
Conner Rodrigue reached on another error, Reese Mooney walked, and both scored on Ethan Hand’s double in a four-run first.
Mooney reached on a two-run error in the second for a 6-0 lead.
Biloxi, which had five errors, picked up a run in the fifth, and DSHS scored the game’s final run in the seventh on Mooney’s single to score Cambre, who doubled.
Andrews went 2-for-4 with two runs, McKneely and Cambre each scored two runs, while Cambre and Hand each had two RBIs.
Fabre gave up one hit, two walks and struck out six in four innings to get the win. Andrews gave up a hit, a run and struck out three in three innings of relief.
WALKER 11, PEARL RIVER 0
Hunter Bethel went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, and Casey Bryant and Jacob Chmurka combined on a three-hitter while Walker used a seven-run second inning to break the game open.
The Wildcats led 2-0 in the first on Bethel’s two-run triple. Bethel had a two-run triple in the second which pushed the lead to 7-0 and knocked in the game’s final run on a double in the third.
Mason Morgan went 2-for-2 with three runs, Chance Reed had two RBIs, and Ladarian Colar scored twice as the Wildcats had 10 hits.
SPRINGFIELD 15, SALMEN 3
Sladen Lyles went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs and Jayden Teague and Jayden Morris combined on a three-hitter.
Lyles had a three-run double to highlight a five-run first, and the Bulldogs had seven hits in a nine-run third which made the score 14-0.
Each team scored one in the fourth, and Salmen added two in the fifth.
Teague gave up two hits, one run, one walk and struck out three in four innings to get the win. Morris gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and struck out three in an inning of relief.
Will Taylor went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs, Teague was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, Will Sanders was 2-for-2 with a run, and Blake Lobell, Owen Hodges and Morris each scored two runs. Springfield had 11 hits.
EAST JEFFERSON 5, HOLDEN 3
East Jefferson rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth to get the win.
Holden tied the game at 1-1 on Cayden Hull’s run-scoring single in the third, but East Jefferson took the lead on an RBI double in the bottom of the inning before the Rockets turned a double play to get out of the inning.
Tyler Thompson’s single drove in Caden Rivett, and Jake Forbes scored on an error after a single to put Holden ahead 3-2 in the fifth.
Josh Strother gave up six hits, five runs and one walk while striking out six in six innings.
PINE 12, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 4
Pine led 6-0 before the Lions got their first run in the third when Edward Allison scored on a passed ball after a leadoff single.
In the fourth, Allison’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded scored another run, and Jake Thompson scored on a wild pitch, cutting the lead to 6-3.
Pine picked up two in the bottom of the fourth, and Jaedon Kinler’s single scored Trevor McMorris, cutting the lead to 8-4 in the sixth, but Pine picked up four in the bottom of the inning.
Kinler went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead FSHS, which had seven hits.
Mason Hill gave up nine hits, eight runs, no walks and struck out seven in five innings as the FSHS starter. Chance Langston and Devin Mayes worked in relief for the Lions.
ST. MARTIN’S 11, ALBANY 1
St. Martin’s broke the game open with seven runs in the third inning.
Jayden Louque went 2-for-3 for Albany’s only hits in the game.
The Hornets picked up their lone run in the second after Brayden Knight walked and Ethan Woods reached on an error. Knight later scored when Isaiah Willis bunted into a fielder’s choice cutting the lead to 3-1.
Layton Ballard gave up nine hits, 11 runs, seven walks and struck out two in 3.1 innings. Aaron Dickson gave up a walk and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
FONTAINEBLEAU 6, DOYLE 2
The Bulldogs scored four runs in the top of the eighth to win it after the Tigers rallied for a run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and send it to extra innings.
Doyle trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh when Peyton Woods led off with a single, Abedn Kennedy reached on an error, and Karson Jones singled to load the bases.
Luke LeBourgeois’ sacrifice fly scored Woods to tie the game.
Fontainebleau had a two-run double to highlight the game-winning inning.
LeBourgeois had two RBIs to lead Doyle, which had five hits, and Caiden Barcia had a double.
Braden McLin gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and struck out nine in 7.1 innings. Jackson McCreary gave up a hit, two walks and three runs in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
