Live Oak scored in all but three innings and held off Parkview Baptist for a 5-4 win at Parkview on Monday.
Lane Lusk had a solo home run to lead off the second inning to give Live Oak a 1-0 lead, and Cooper Smith had a two-out, two-run double in the third for a 3-0 lead.
Parkview scratched for a run in the bottom of the third, and Smith singled in Reid Broussard, who had a one-out double, for a 4-1 lead in the fifth.
Brock Davis’ sacrifice fly scored Cameran Christ for a 5-1 lead in the top of the sixth.
Parkview got two runs on two errors and three singles in the bottom of the sixth and picked up a run on four straight two-out singles in the bottom of the seventh before Tanner Roberts got a strikeout to end the game.
Broussard went 2-for-4 with two runs, and Smith was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Live Oak, which had eight hits.
Renton Childers gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and struck out five in five innings to get the win. Roberts gave up six hits, one run no walks and struck out five in two innings of relief.
EAST ASCENSION 7, DENHAM SPRINGS 6
East Ascension scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk with two out in the top of the sixth.
The Yellow Jackets surrendered three straight walks to open the inning then got a pair of strikeouts before the winning run scored.
East Ascension had a four-run second inning before Larson Fabre singled in a run, Conner Rodrigue reached on an error to score another run and Cameron Andrews doubled in another to cut the lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the second.
EA got a two-run single in the third to push the lead to 6-3, and DSHS got three straight walks with two out in the bottom of the third but couldn’t score.
Jed Cambre had a sacrifice fly to score, Ray McKneely doubled in a run, and Reese Mooney reached on an error to tie the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the fourth.
Rodrigue was 3-for-4 with a run and Andrews was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI to lead DSHS, which had eight hits.
Christian Callender gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and struck out one in two innings. A Holstein gave up two hits, two runs, a walk and struck out two in three innings of relief, while Ethan Quebodeaux gave up three walks and struck out three in two innings.
CENTRAL PRIVATE 13, DOYLE 3
Central Private scored all of its runs from the fourth to seventh innings, with five each in the sixth and seventh innings.
Caiden Barcia’s double scored Dru Beatty in the first inning after Beatty was hit by a pitch.
Central Private tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fourth on a pair of errors and a fielder’s choice and got two runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead.
Central Private pushed the lead to 8-1 in the sixth on two walks, three hits and two errors.
Jackson McCreary singled in a run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 8-2, but Central Private scored five in the top of the seventh on four hits, a hit batter and a walk. Three runs scored on a two-run triple and a wild pitch.
Caiden Barcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Peyton Woods was 2-for-4 with a run as Doyle had six hits.
McCreary gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and struck out three as the Doyle starter. Cody Lovett gave up three hits, four runs and two walks in two-thirds of an inning of relief, while Jace Ware gave up two hits, five runs a walk and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning. Dathan Cummings gave up two hits, a run and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning.
ST. MICHAEL 7, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 5
St. Michael built a 5-2 lead which the Lions cut to 5-4 in the top of the sixth on a bases-loaded walk to Edward Allison and a one-out grounder by Jaedon Kinler, but the Warriors got two runs in the bottom of the inning on two singles, a walk and an error.
Zane Wilson singled in a run in the top of the seventh for FSHS.
Lucas Crowder gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and struck out three in 5.2 innings, while Trevor McMorris pitched a clean third of an inning in relief.
Kinler was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Wilson was 2-for-3 with a run, and McMorris scored two runs as FSHS had eight hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.