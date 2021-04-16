Tanner Roberts, Brock Magee and Braden Varnado combined on a no -hitter and Blaise Priester hit a pair of home runs in a 12-run fourth inning, including a grand slam, as Live Oak cruised to an 18-0 win over Scotlandville as part of a District 4 -5A doubleheader Thursday at Live Oak.
Preister, who went 2-for-4 with three runs and six RBIs, hit a grand slam to make the score 11-0 and ended the game early with a two-run blast.
Colby Faust also had a two-run single in the inning for the Eagles, who led 6-0 heading into the fourth inning.
Roberts struck out five while walking one in two innings, while Magee worked a clean inning of relief and Varnado struck out one in an inning.
Faust went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs, Jacob Delaughter was 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Kade Dupont scored three runs and McCoy and Chance Shelby each scored two.
LIVE OAK 12, SCOTLANDVILLE 1
Seth Wiginton, Ethan Prescott, McCoy and Hayden Staley combined on a one-hitter, and Renton Childers hit a home run for the Eagles in the win.
Childers had a solo home run to lead off the second inning, and Dupont added a two-run double as the Eagles went ahead 4-0.
Scotlandville got its run on an error and a walk in the third but added a run on Priester’s double in the bottom of the inning and pushed the lead to 10-1 in the fourth.
Cameran Christ had a two-run double in the fifth to end the game early.
Priester went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Brant Smith was 2-for-4 with a run, Dupont went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, and Christ was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs to lead the Eagles, who had nine hits.
Wiginton gave up one hit, one walk and struck out four in two innings, Prescott gave up a run, two walks and struck out three in two innings of relief, while McCoy and Staley each struck out two in an inning of relief.
HOLDEN 3, MOUNT HERMON 2
Hunter Bordelon pitched a four -hitter with 10 strikeouts, helping Holden clinch a share of the District 8-B title.
Braeden Wascom’s single scored Bordelon in the third inning, and the Rockets added two runs in the fifth after Dylan Bradham reached on an error and scored on Josh Strother’s single.
Strother later scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.
Mount Hermon picked up its runs in the sixth on two walks and two singles.
Strother went 2 -for -4 with a run to lead Holden, which had six hits.
