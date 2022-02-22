Lane Lusk had a two-run single with two out in the bottom of the sixth inning, capping a five-run rally which gave Live Oak a 10-8 win over John Curtis to open the prep baseball season Monday at Live Oak.
Brock Davis had a two-run single to cut the led to 8-7, and Cameran Christ singled in a run to tie the game at 8-8.
Renton Childers had a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning for the game’s first runs, but John Curtis put together a six-run third to take the lead.
The Eagles got two in the fourth, Curtis got two in the top of the fifth, and Live Oak scored one in the bottom of the fifth before its big rally.
Davis and Childers each had two hits to lead Live Oak, which had eight in the game.
Dawson Curtin got the start for Live Oak as five pitchers saw action, combining to give up four hits, eight runs and 10 walks with nine strikeouts.
Colin McDonald pitched the final two innings, giving up a walk with a strikeout and no hits.
HAHNVILLE 12, DENHAM SPRINGS 11, 9 INNINGS
Hahnville rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth, getting a two-run single to win it after the Yellow Jackets scored two in the top of the ninth to take an 11-9 lead.
The game-winning hit was set up by a one-out walk, a single and two straight walks.
Christian Callender had a two-run single in the top of the ninth to give DSHS the lead.
DSHS led 5-1 after three innings, 6-5 after five and 9-5 in the top of the seventh before Hahnville scored four in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 9-9.
Jaxon Adams had three hits to pace DSHS, while Ethan Hand and Ray McKneely each had two.
Larson Fabre got the start as seven pitchers saw action for the Yellow Jackets, combining for 13 walks and 11 hits.
DUNHAM 5, WALKER 3
Tyler Fitch hit a two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh, lifting the Tigers to the win.
Dunham led 2-1 after four innings, but the Wildcats picked up two in the sixth on a double by Kainnon Champagne and a single from Casey Bryant.
Dunham tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth.
Caleb Webb gave up five hits, two runs and one walk with eight strikeouts in four innings. Chance Reed gave up four hits, three runs, no walks and struck out three in 2.1 innings of relief for the loss.
Casen Carver and Ladarrion Colar each had two hits to lead Walker, which had seven in the game.
SPRINGFIELD 7, PEARL RIVER 0
Jayden Teague hurled a complete-game three-hitter with seven strikeouts with no walks, throwing 95 pitches with 65 for strikes.
The Bulldogs led 2-0 and picked up two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Blake Lobell and Sladen Lyles each had two hits for Springfield, which had six as a team.
