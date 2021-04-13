Dawson Curtin and Brock Magee combined on a three-hitter and Live Oak scored in every inning to pick up a 14-1 win over Denham Springs High in District 4-5A action Monday at North Park.
The Eagles got the rout going with a five run first that featured a hit batter, singles from Grant Landry and Kade Dupont and four walks.
Live Oak scored the game’s first three runs on a pair of passed balls and a bases loaded walk before Renton Childers had a sacrifice fly and Cameran Christ grounded into a fielder’s choice.
The Eagles added two in the second on a wild pitch and a passed ball, and Reid Broussard scored when Dupont lined into a double play in the third.
Consecutive doubles by Ethan Hand and Job Norgress to lead off the bottom of the third accounted for Denham’s lone run.
Live Oak stretched the lead to 10-1 in the top of the fourth, and Broussard had a two-run double to highlight at four-run fifth.
Curtin gave up two hits, no walks and struck out three in four innings, while Magee gave up a hit and struck out one in an inning of relief.
Carter Holstein, Tre Steed, Cam McPherson, Christian Calendar and Cowan Alfonso combined to give up 12 hits, 14 runs and 12 walks while striking out one in five innings.
Blaise Priester, Landry, Childers and Broussard each had two hits for Live Oak. Norgress had two hits for DSHS.
DOYLE 5, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 4
Braden Keen had a two-out single in the fifth to tie the game, and Abedn Kennedy followed with a double to score Keen to give the Tigers the win in the District 10-2A contest.
STA had two runners on in the top of the seventh, but Doyle got three straight outs to end the game.
STA’s Jaden Collura had a solo home run in the first inning, and Hunter Michel’s double in the third scored Logan Pierre for a 2-0 lead.
Doyle got four hits in a three-run fourth to take a 3-2 lead with Tyson Stewart, Braden McLin and Dru Beatty driving in runs.
Collura’s double in the fifth scored Casey Artigues, and Layton Pittman drove in Collura, giving the Falcons a 4-3 lead.
Keen went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, while Kennedy and Dru Beatty each had two hits for Doyle.
Artigues, Collura and Pittman each had two hits for the Falcons.
Logan Turner gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and struck out two in 3.2 innings, while Peyton Woods gave up four hits, two runs, a walk and struck out three in 3.1 innings of relief.
Gavin Foster gave up nine hits, five runs, a walk and struck out four in 5.2 innings for STA, while Pierre gave up a hit in a third of an inning of relief.
SPRINGFIELD 4, POPE JOHN PAUL II 2
The Bulldogs took advantage of three errors and a wild pitch to score two runs in the fourth, snapping a 2-2 tie to get the win.
Jayden Teague and Bryce Vittorio reached on errors to lead off the inning, and Teague scored on another error to put the Bulldogs ahead 3-2. With two outs, Vittorio scored on a wild pitch.
Will Taylor walked, Logan Lobell singled, and Blake Lobell grounded out to first to drive in the game’s first run in the first inning.
PJP picked up a run in the bottom of the inning to tie the game, but Taylor had a solo home run to lead off the third to give Springfield a 2-1 lead. PJP tied it on a sacrifice fly in the third.
Taylor, Logan Lobell and Vittorio had the only hits for Springfield, while Vittorio gave up five hits, two runs, a walk and struck out four in a complete game win.
MOUNT HERMON 9, HOLDEN 5
Mount Hermon scored three runs in the sixth to pull away for the win after the Rockets got within 6-5.
Mount Hermon led 5-0 before the Rockets picked up a pair of runs in the third on a fielder’s choice and an error. Each team added a run in the fourth, and a single by Braeden Wascom and a sacrifice fly by Tyler Thompson cut the lead to 6-5 in the sixth.
A dropped third strike, a walk, two singles and an error helped Mount Hermon pull away in the sixth.
Wascom gave up five hits, nine runs (one earned), three walks and struck out seven in five innings at the Holden starter, while Hunter Bordelon gave up one hits and struck out five in two innings of relief.
Nick Forbes went 2-for-4 with two runs to lead Holden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.