Live Oak pitchers Braxton Demopulos, Hunter Owens and Trevor Hodges combined on a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and Cooper Smith went 3-for-3 with six RBIs, including a home run in a 10-0 win over John Curtis to open the season at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Pat Kennelly Diamond on Monday.

Elsewhere, Denham Springs rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Hahnville picked up a 3-2 win over the Yellow Jackets in the first game at the school’s new stadium.

