Live Oak pitchers Braxton Demopulos, Hunter Owens and Trevor Hodges combined on a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and Cooper Smith went 3-for-3 with six RBIs, including a home run in a 10-0 win over John Curtis to open the season at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Pat Kennelly Diamond on Monday.
Elsewhere, Denham Springs rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Hahnville picked up a 3-2 win over the Yellow Jackets in the first game at the school’s new stadium.
Also, Dunham built a 7-0 lead after three innings and held Walker to two hits in a 7-1 win at Walker.
Additionally, Pearl River rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth inning, and two Raider pitcher combined on a three-hitter to key a 5-2 win over Springfield.
LIVE OAK 10, JOHN CURTIS 0
The Eagles led 4-0 after the first inning, and Smith had a three-run double to highlight a four-run second. Smith’s two-run home run capped the scoring in the sixth.
Demopulos gave up one hit, one walk and struck out eight in four innings. Owens gave up two hits and struck out two in an inning of relief, and Hodges struck out one without giving up a hit in an inning of relief.
Brock Davis, Logan Coley and Bradley Olivier each had two hits for the Eagles who had 12 in the game.
HAHNVILLE 3, DENHAM SPRINGS 2
Hahnville led 3-0 before Cy Martin and Reese Mooney led off the bottom of the seventh with consecutive singles. With two out, Caleb Daigle tripled to drive in two runs.
Eli Digirolamo was hit by a pitch to put runners at the corners with two outs, but Hahnville got a strikeout to end the game.
Kaleb Howell gave up one hit, two walks and struck out eight in four innings as the DSHS starter. Christian Callender gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and struck out one in an inning of relief, while Caleb Klug gave up a hit, a walk and struck out one in two innings.
Martin had two hits for DSHS, which collected five in the game and had nine strikeouts.
The Tigers scored three in the first, three in the second and one in the third before the Wildcats got their lone run in the fifth when Gatlin Steele reached on a two-out error after a pair of walks to Hayden Paetz and Carson Ray earlier in the inning, allowing courtesy runner Cameron Washington to score.
Hugh Allen gave up seven hits, seven runs and three walks in three innings as the Walker starter, while Aiden Jeansonne gave up two hits, one walk and struck out one in four innings of relief.
Ray had both of the Wildcats’ hits as Walker had seven strikeouts.
PEARL RIVER 5, SPRINGFIELD 2
The Raiders snapped a 1-1 tie, getting a run in the fifth and three in the sixth on two walks, two singles, a grounder, a hit batter and an error.
Will Sanders reached on a error to lead off the bottom of the inning, and Kyle Ridgedell singled. With two outs, Jayden Teague reached on an error, scoring courtesy runner Ethan Lipscomb for the game’s final run.
Teague gave up two hits, a run, a walk and struck out five in four innings as the Bulldogs’ starter. Dawson Roussel gave up two hits, four runs and four walks in two innings, while Carson Lexia gave up a hit and struck out one in an inning.
Sanders, Ridgedell and Teague had hits for Springfield.
