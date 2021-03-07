Tanner Roberts struck out 10, and Live Oak put together a four-run fourth inning to key a 6-2 win over Doyle in the Sulphur Tournament on Saturday.
Roberts gave up three hits and two earned runs in five innings to get the win, while Grant Landry and Michael Summers worked in relief for the Eagles.
Logan Turner gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and struck out five in four innings for Doyle. Hunter Bankston went two innings in relief.
Kade Dupont was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Gabe Ellison had two RBIs and two runs for Live Oak.
Braden McLin went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Doyle.
BARBE 4, DOYLE 3
Barbe got a three-run double with two out in the bottom of the seventh to win it.
Cade Watts and Landon Wolfe got the only hits for Doyle as Andrew Yuratich gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and struck out seven in 6.2 innings
BARBE 3, LIVE OAK 0
Barbe’s Jack Walker and Gavin Guidry combined on a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts to defeat the Eagles.
Barbe scored single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings.
Grant Landry collected the only hit for Live Oak, while Ethan Prescott gave up eight hits, three turns two walks and struck out two in five innings. Braden Varnado struck out one in an inning of relief.
LIVE OAK 15, NORTHSHORE 1
Branson McCoy and Seth Wiginton combined on a one-hitter with eight strikeouts, and the Eagles put together a nine-run fifth inning to put the game away.
Kade Dupont, Blaise Priester, Brant Smith and Gabe Ellison each had two hits for the Eagles, who had 10 in the game. Priester had a home run, while Smith and Luke Cowart each had three RBIs.
NEWMAN 5, ALBANY 0
Newman snapped a scoreless tie with a four-run fifth inning to get the win as Albany’s Brody Miller threw a complete game giving up eight hits, five runs and one walk with one strikeout.
Reece Wolfe had three hits and Luke Purvis two to lead Albany.
FRANKLINTON 10, ALBANY 2
Franklinton starter Jordan McKenzie gave struck out 15, combining with Dillon Pace to give up five hits.
Wolfe had two hits and scored a run for the Hornets.
SPRINGFIELD 4, ST. JOHN 1
Jayden Teague and Ethan Anthony combined on a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts, with Teague striking out eight.
Blake Lobell went 2-for-2 with three runs while Will Taylor was 2-for-2 with a run as the Bulldogs had five hits.
SPRINGFIELD 11, ST. JOHN 1
Bryce Vittorio and Sladen Lyles combined on a three-hitter and the Bulldogs had 12 hits in the win.
Vittorio struck out seven and walked five in six innings, while Lyles threw nine pitches in a clean inning of relief.
Logan Lobell had three hits and three RBIs, while Taylor, Teague and Grant Lane each had two hits. Blake Lobell had a three-run home run in the first inning.
ST. JOHN 3, SPRINGFIELD 2
The Bulldogs grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh, but St. John scrapped for a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning on two walks, two hit batters and two errors to win the game.
Taylor and Blake Lobell each had two hits for Springfield. Blake Lobell gave up one hit and struck out seven in three innings as the first of four Bulldog pitchers.
EAST JEFFERSON 13, FSHS 6
East Jefferson scored eight runs over the final two innings to pull away for the win.
Jaedon Kinler, Evan Rohlfs, Joel LeBougeois and Beau Wilson each had two hits for FSHS, which had 13 in the game.
Hunter Wheat gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and struck out seven in four innings to lead four FSHS pitchers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.