Lane Lusk went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs, including a home run, and three Live Oak pitchers combined on a five-hitter in a 15-2 win over Springfield on Tuesday at Live Oak.
Elsewhere, French Settlement put together an eight-run fifth inning, sparking an 11-1 win over Maurepas.
Additionally, Easton Benesta’s single drove in the winning run in the top of the eighth inning, helping Doyle to a 6-5 road win over Fontainebleau.
Elsewhere, Franklinton pulled away for an 11-3 win over Holden.
LIVE OAK 15, SPRINGFIELD 2
The Eagles got a run in the first and broke the game open with a seven-run second which featured six hits, with Logan Coley and Cooper Smith getting consecutive two-run singles for an 8-0 lead.
Live Oak added four in the third before Thad Whittington and Cole Pierce singled in runs in the top of the fourth, cutting the lead to 12-2.
Cam Christ doubled in a run before Hayden Everett doubled, setting up Lusk’s two-run home run with two out in the bottom of the fourth for the final margin.
Coley went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run, and Smith went 2-for-2 with two RBIs to lead Live Oak, which had 13 hits.
Whittington and Pierce each went 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Bulldogs.
Cullen Cassard, Nick Ma and Cole Delaughter combined to give up five hits, two runs and a walk while striking out five in five innings.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 11, MAUREPAS 1
The Lions led 3-1 and used five hits, two errors and two walks to key the big fifth inning.
The Wolves got their lone run in the fourth after Ryan Taylor singled and scored on Jacob Guerin’s double.
Noah McNabb’s single scored a run in the first, and the Lions added two in the third.
McNabb went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead FSHS, which had eight hits.
Jackson Chewning gave up five hits, a run, a walk and struck out three in five innings to get the win.
Chase Penalber, Taylor, Prestin Vicknair, Guerin and John Rodriguez had hits for Maurepas.
Alex Aime, Penalber and Taylor combined to give up eight hits, four walks and 11 runs while striking out two in 4.1 innings.
The Tigers snapped a 5-5 tie as Jace Ware led off with a walk, Payton Jones reached on an error, and Benesta followed with the game-winning single to left field.
Fontainebleau led 4-1 courtesy of a three-run third, but Benesta had a two-run triple in the fourth before the Bulldogs added a run in the bottom of the inning for a 5-3 lead.
Parker Taylor reached on an error in the fifth to tie the score, and Caiden Barcia singled in a run to tie the game at 5-5 in the fifth.
Peyton Woods went 2-for-5 with a run, Barcia was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and Benesta was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Doyle, which had seven hits.
Barcia gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and struck out 10 in five innings, and Woods gave up a hit a walk and struck out five in three innings of relief to get the win.
The Demons scored seven runs over the final two innings, including a five-run fifth, to pull away for the win.
Tyler Thompson, Kyler Joiner, Brody Miller and Chase Smith had hits for the Rockets, who got a run in the first before the Demons built a 9-1 lead.
Miller led off with a double, stole third and scored on Aidan Hutchinson’s grounder to cut the lead to 9-2 in the sixth, but the Demons got two in the bottom of the inning.
Smith singled to score Joiner in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Colton Lewis gave up four hits, nine runs, four walks and struck out one in 4.1 innings, while Jordan Pecoraro gave up a hit, two runs and a walk in 1.2 innings of relief.
