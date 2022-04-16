The Live Oak baseball team picked up a pair of wins Saturday, defeating Scotlandville 9-1 in District 4-5A play and Dunham 9-2 in non-district action at Live Oak.
LIVE OAK 9, SCOTLANDVILLE 1
Live Oak scored in every inning, getting single runs in the first-through-fourth and sixth and four in the fifth.
Jude Weller had a run-scoring double in the first, and the Eagles added a run in the second on a bases-loaded walk.
LOHS got another run on a single and an error in the third, and Brad Olivier had a run-scoring single in the fourth for a 4-0 lead. Kenny Berard had a two-run single to highlight the four-run fifth which put the Eagles ahead 8-0.
Scotlandville got its lone run in the top of the sixth, cutting the lead to 8-1. Brayden Allen and Logan Coley had singles in the bottom of the sixth, and Allen scored on a wild pitch for the game’s final run.
Nick Ma gave up two hits, a walk and struck out six in four innings for the Eagles, while Trevor Hodges gave up three hits, a run, and walk and struck out five in three innings of relief.
Allen went 3-for-4 with two runs and Weller was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to lead Live Oak, which had nine hits.
LIVE OAK 9, DUNHAM 2
The Eagles broke the game open with a seven-run sixth after Dunham rallied to cut the lead to 2-1 on a solo home run with two out in the fifth.
Renton Childers grounded into a fielder’s choice at shortstop with the bases loaded, scoring Lane Lusk to get the big inning started for the Eagles.
Berard had a two-run single, and Hayden Everett singled in a run to make the score 6-1. Everett scored on Brock Davis’ double with two out, and Cooper Smith followed with a double to drive in Davis for an 8-1 lead.
Lusk doubled to score courtesy runner Mike Stephens to cap the Eagles’ scoring.
Dunham got a run in the top of the seventh.
Childers had a single to drive in Christ, and Jeffrey Swearingen scored on Everett’s sacrifice fly to put Live Oak up 2-0 in the second.
Davis went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Lusk was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and Swearingen was 2-for-2 with two runs to lead Live Oak, which had 11 hits.
Tanner Roberts gave up four hits, a run, no walks and struck out five in six innings, while Hunter Owens gave up a hit, a run, a walk and no strikeouts in an inning of relief.
CHOUDRANT 3, MAUREPAS 1
Choudrant pitcher Landon Hennen threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts to spark the win.
Maurepas trailed 3-0 and got its lone run in the sixth when Dakota Guitreau reached on an error, moved to third on an error and scored on Gavin Reine’s grounder to second.
Choudrant got one in the first on a hit batter and a double and two in the fifth on a single and two doubles.
Kade Penalber had Maurepas’ hit.
Piersten Struges gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and struck out two in 4.1 innings, while Colby Penalber gave up a hit in 1.2 innings of relief.
QUITMAN 11, HOLDEN 1
Quitman led 8-0 after four innings, and Holden got its lone run after Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Strother led off the top of the fifth with singles, and Hutchinson stole third and home.
Quitman scored three in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early.
Strother gave up six hits, seven runs, two walks and struck out one in three innings. Colton Lewis gave up three hits, four runs and two walks in 1.1 innings of relief.
Brant McSwain, Hutchinson, Strother and Gage Seal had hits for Holden.
