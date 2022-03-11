Hunter Owens gave up one hit and struck out 10 in 6.1 innings, combining with Colin McDonald to shut out Shaw 4-0 on Friday.
The game was scoreless until Live Oak scored three in the fifth as Reid Broussard and Jacob Delaughter singled and Hayden Everett reached on an error.
Broussard scored on a passed ball, and Brock Davis reached on an error to score Delaughter. Lane Lusk flied out to right to score Everett for a 3-0 lead.
Caleb Smith singled with one out in the sixth, and courtesy runner Mike Stephens moved to second on Broussard’s grounder and scored on Jeffery Swearingen’s single.
Owens walked three in his outing before McDonald worked two-third of an inning of clean relief.
Delaughter went 2-for-3 with a run to lead Live Oak, which had six hits in the game.
DOYLE 4, BUCKEYE 3
Doyle’s Dru Beatty scored on a wild pitch with two out in the fifth, lifting the Tigers over Buckeye in the Red River Classic on Friday.
Beatty singled to lead off the inning, moved to third on Cody Lovett’s sacrifice bunt. One out later, Beatty scored the winning run.
Doyle scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the second when Abedn Kennedy led off with a walk. Braden McLin singled, and Kennedy stole third and later scored on Luke LeBourgeois’ sacrifice fly.
Buckeye scored three in the top of the fourth to take the lead, but Doyle tied the game at 3-3 on a single by LeBourgeois to score Kennedy, who led off with a walk, and a grounder by K Reeves, which scored Wyatt Morgan, who walked.
Doyle had just three hits with McLin going 1-for-2, Beatty 1-for-2 with a run and LeBourgeois 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
J Ware gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and struck out one in three innings. Lovett gave up two hits, one walk and struck out three in 3.1 innings of relief to get the win, and Kennedy walked on in a third of an inning of relief.
