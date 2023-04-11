LOHS Logo.png

Sawyer Pruitt, who announced his commitment to Ole Miss on social media Tuesday, hurled a one-hitter with nine strikeouts to key Live Oak’s 10-0 win over East Ascension in District 5-5A play Monday at Live Oak.

Elsewhere, Peyton Woods and Dathan Cummings combined on a two-hitter, and Doyle put together a pair of five-run innings in a 10-2 win over Brusly.

