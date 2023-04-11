Sawyer Pruitt, who announced his commitment to Ole Miss on social media Tuesday, hurled a one-hitter with nine strikeouts to key Live Oak’s 10-0 win over East Ascension in District 5-5A play Monday at Live Oak.
Elsewhere, Peyton Woods and Dathan Cummings combined on a two-hitter, and Doyle put together a pair of five-run innings in a 10-2 win over Brusly.
In District 7-2A, Northlake Christian scored the winning run on a fielder’s choice in the bottom off the sixth inning to pick up a 5-4 win over Springfield.
LIVE OAK 10, EAST ASCENSION 0
The Eagles backed Pruitt with eight hits, while the Spartans committed seven errors.
EA’s only hit came on a two-out single in the first inning, and the Eagles started the scoring in the second after Cooper Smith led off with a double and Mike Stephens walked.
Courtesy runner Cam Christ moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on an error, and Stephens scored on Brayden Allen’s sacrifice bunt for a 2-0 lead.
Kenneth Berard singled in a run, and Christ scored on an error in the third for a 4-0 lead.
The Eagles collected four hits with an error and a walk in a four-run fourth as Lane Lusk doubled in a run and Stephens singled in another for an 8-0 lead.
Live Oak ended the game early as Lusk reached on an error with one out in the bottom of the fifth, Brock Davis singled and moved to second on an error in the outfield, and Logan Coley reached on an error at shortstop, which scored two runs.
Pruitt walked three in the winning effort.
Davis went 2-for-4 with three runs, Smith was 2-for-2 and Coley had three RBIs to lead the Eagles.
Brusly led 2-0 in the first on an error, two singles, a fielder’s choice and a walk, but those were the Panthers’ only hits of the game.
Cummings had a three-run triple after three straight walks to Dru Beatty, Kahner Reeves and Payton Jones to open the third inning. Woods singled to score Cummings, and B Stewart’s fly out to center field put the Tigers ahead 5-2.
The score stayed the same until Cummings had a two-run triple, Woods a run-scoring double and Caiden Barcia a two-run home run in the sixth in three straight at-bats.
Cummings went 2-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs, Woods was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Barcia was 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs and Beatty scored two runs to lead Doyle.
Woods gave up two hits, two runs, a walk and struck out seven in 6.1 innings, while Cummings was clean in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 5, SPRINGFIELD 4
With the score tied at 4-4, the Wolverines got a leadoff triple and a single before a fielder’s choice to first base allowed the winning run to score.
The Bulldogs got three straight outs from there and were retired in order in the top of the seventh.
Tripp Sims singled to drive in Will Sanders in the top of the third, but Northlake got four in the bottom of the inning on a walk, four singles and a fielder’s choice.
Isaiah Contreras, Sanders and Kyle Ridgedell had three singles in the top of the fifth, and Sims had a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 4-3, and the Bulldogs got a run to tie the score in the top of the sixth.
Jayden Teague gave up six hits, five runs, a walk and struck out nine in six innings to take the loss.
Sims was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Sanders scored two runs with an RBI to lead Springfield, which had seven hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.