LOHS Logo.png

Sawyer Pruitt hurled a complete game no-hitter with 16 strikeouts, helping Live Oak to an 8-0 win over St. Michael on Thursday.

In the Biloxi (Miss.) Tournament, Gatlin Steele singled in the top of the eighth inning to lift Walker to a 4-3 win over West Harrison, Miss.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.