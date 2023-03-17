Sawyer Pruitt hurled a complete game no-hitter with 16 strikeouts, helping Live Oak to an 8-0 win over St. Michael on Thursday.
In the Biloxi (Miss.) Tournament, Gatlin Steele singled in the top of the eighth inning to lift Walker to a 4-3 win over West Harrison, Miss.
Elsewhere, Jayden Teague struck out nine, and Will Sanders and Joe Ray hit home runs, helping Springfield pick up a 7-3 win over Loranger.
In other action, Central Catholic held French Settlement to three hits in a 5-1 win.
LIVE OAK 8, ST. MICHAEL 0
The Eagles backed Pruitt with 10 hits as Bradley Olivier drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the third, and Brayden Allen singled in a run in the fourth.
Logan Coley and Cal Cassard had two-run doubles and Mike Stephens and Hayden Everett singled in runs in a six-run fifth.
Stephens went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run, Allen was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, while Cassard had two RBIs and two runs, and Coley had two RBIs.
Pruitt walked two in the winning effort.
WALKER 4, WEST HARRISON, MISS. 3
Braylen Ainsworth walked to lead off the top of the eighth, and courtesy runner Hayden Price moved to second on Carson Ray’s sacrifice bunt.
Conner Watts singled to center, but Price was thrown out at the plate for the second out of the inning. Steele followed with a grounder to third for the game-winner.
Ainsworth singled in a run in the first, and West Harrison grabbed a 3-1 lead in the second on two walks, two singles and an error.
Ainsworth singled with one out in the sixth and moved to second on an error. Courtesy runner Watts scored when Jacob McInnis reached on an error on a pop fly to short, cutting the lead to 3-2.
Steele and Braylin Kent had consecutive singles to tie the game at 3-3.
Jordan Boudreaux gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and struck out two in three innings, while Hunter Granger got the win in relief, giving up one hit and two walks while striking out four.
Ainsworth went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Steele was 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead Walker, which had seven hits.
SPRINGFIELD 7, LORANGER 3
The Bulldogs snapped a 3-3 tie with a four-run fifth with Ray hitting a solo home run with one out to put Springfield ahead 4-3.
Thad Whittington and Cole Pierce singled, setting up a two-run double from Isiah Contreras with two out. Sanders singled to score Contreras for the final margin.
Teague and Dawson Roussel singled in runs for the Bulldogs in the first inning, and the Wolves tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the inning.
Sanders had a home run with one out in the top of the second to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead, but Loranger got three singles in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 3-3.
Sanders went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs, and Roussel was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead Springfield, which had 12 hits.
Teague gave up seven hits, three runs and walked three in a complete game win.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 1
The Eagles snapped a 1-1 tie with a run in the third, two in the fourth and one in the seventh.
A hit batter and an error helped Central Catholic take a 1-0 lead in the second, and FSHS got its lone run in the bottom of the inning when Trevor McMorris reached on an error, Zane Wilson singled, and Brady Andrews’ sacrifice bunt moved the runners over before Joel LeBourgeois grounded out to short to tie the game.
An error and a triple but Central Catholic ahead 2-1 in the third.
Wilson, Andrews and Brycen Valle had hits for FSHS.
McMorris gave up five hits, four runs, a walk and struck out five in six innings, while Chance Langston gave up two hits, a run, a walk and struck out one in an inning of relief.
