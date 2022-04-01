Springfield got one hit off Doyle’s Caiden Barcia, but the Bulldogs made it count.
Blake Lobell’s two-run home run with two out in the top of the fifth accounted for the only runs in a 2-0 win over Doyle at Johnny Sartwell Park on Thursday.
Lobell, who threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one walk in a complete game, got the win over Barcia, who struck out 11 in six innings while walking seven. Braden McLin struck out one in a clean inning of relief for the Tigers.
Ethan Anthony walked to lead off the fifth, and Barcia struck out Will Taylor swinging. Jayden Teague grounded into a fielder’s choice to second, and courtesy runner Owen Hodges was out on the play.
That brought up Lobell, who homered to center.
Lobell faced 25 batters with 73 of his 95 pitches for strikes. Barcia faced 25 batters with 57 of his 106 pitches going for strikes.
Luke LeBourgeois had a double, and Jace Ware had a hit for Doyle.
MAUREPAS 3, HOLDEN 2
Thomas Bovia’s sacrifice bunt scored Pierson Struges with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning for the winning win.
Colby Penalber ahd Struges had consecutive singles to open the bottom of the seventh. Ryan Taylor reached on a grounder to Holden pitcher Colton Lewis, but Penalber was out at the plate.
Kade Penalber walked to load the bases, setting up Bovia for the winning play.
Holden tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the seventh after Caden Rivett walked to lead off and stole second, third and home.
Rivett singled and later scored on steal of home in the first inning, and Maurepas grabbed a 2-1 in the third on a run-scoring double by Struges, who later stole home.
Prestin Vicknair gave up six hits, four walks, two runs and struck out four in six innings. Colby Penalber struck out one and gave up a hit in an inning of relief.
Tyler Thompson gave up three hits and a walk in two innings as the Holden starter. Lewis gave up eight hits, three runs, three walks and struck out four in five innings of relief.
Struges was 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, while Vicknair, Colby Penalber and Kade Penalber each had two hits for Maurepas. Rivett was 2-for-2 with two runs to lead Holden, which had seven hits.
ALBANY 15, BOGALUSA 8
The Hornets picked up the win with just two hits, rallying from a 7-2 deficit with 13 runs over the final two innings.
Four Bogalusa pitchers combined for 14 walks and seven strikeouts.
Karson Domiano was 1-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs with a two-run double in a seven-run sixth. Austin Watts went 1-for-3 with two runs. Isaiah Willis scored three runs and Layton Ballad two, while Seth Galyean and Jayden Randazzo each had two RBIs.
Watts gave up five hits, six runs, six walks and struck out six in five innings, while Randazzo gave up two hits, a walk and a run with two strikeouts in two innings of relief.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 14, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 1
The Falcons collected 13 hits, building an 8-0 lead after four innings before scoring six in the top of the sixth.
FSHS got its lone run in the bottom of the sixth on a grounder to second.
Will McMorris, Joel LeBourgeois, Mason Hill and Devin Mayes had hits for the Lions.
Eian Jackson gave up nine hits, eight runs, five walks and struck out two in five innings. Mayes gave up four hits, six runs a walk and struck out one in an inning of relief.
