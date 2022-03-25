Maurepas pitchers Kade Penalber, Thomas Bovia and Ryan Taylor combined on a one-hitter in an 11-1 win over Mount Hermon in District 7-B action Thursday at Maurepas.
The Wolves picked up two in the first and got four in the second, keyed by run-scoring singles by Alex Aime and Pierston Struges.
Jacob Guerin had a two-run double in the third to push the lead to 8-0.
Mount Hermon got its lone run on a single, two hit batters and an error with two out in the top of the fourth before the Wolves scored three in the bottom of the inning.
Penalber struck out five and walked on without giving up a hit in three innings. Bovia gave up a hit, a run and struck out one in an inning of relief, while Taylor struck out two and walked one without surrendering a hit in an inning.
Gavin Reine was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Bovia went 2-for-3 with two runs, Guerin was 2-for-2 with a run and two RBIs, and Aime went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
DOYLE 4, BRUSLY 1
Peyton Woods gave up three hits, a run and a walk in five innings to get the win as Doyle scored single runs in the first and second innings and two in the fourth.
The game was stopped with one out in the top of the sixth because of lightning, but the teams played five complete innings, making it an official game.
Caiden Barcia drew a one-out walk, moved to second and third on wild pitches and scored on Woods’ sacrifice fly in the first.
Jackson McCreary doubled to lead off the second and scored after Braden McLin and Kahner Reeves had consecutive one-out singles.
Abedn Kennedy led off the fourth with a double, McCreary walked, Luke LeBourgeois singled and McLin walked to score a run. McCreary scored on Reeves’ sacrifice fly for a 4-0 lead.
Brusly got its lone run in the bottom of the fourth.
Kennedy was 2-for-3 with a run to led Doyle, which had six hits. Reeves had two RBIs and McCreary scored two runs.
EAST ASCENSION 12, ALBANY 8
The Spartans used an 11-run fourth inning to snap a scoreless tie.
Albany got five in the top of the fifth, highlighted by a two-run triple from Austin Watts.
EA scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, and Noah Woods and Braden Knight had run-scoring singles in a three-run seventh for the Hornets.
Jayden Louque was 2-for-4, Watts 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Woods 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Knight 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI to lead Albany, which had 11 hits.
Watts gave up 11 hits, eight runs, three walks and struck out two in 3.1 innings, while Karson Domiano gave up three hits, a run, a walk and struck out two in 2.2 innings of relief.
WEST FELICIANA 11, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 1
West Feliciana held the Lions to two hits, one a solo home run by Edward Allison in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Trevor McMorris had the other hit, a two-out single in the second.
West Feliciana had 11 hits, scoring four runs in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.
Zane Wilson gave up 10 hits, 11 runs, a walk and struck out five in 3.2 innings, while Mason Hill gave up a hit, a walk and struck out one in 1.1 innings of relief.
