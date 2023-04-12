Prestin Vicknair and Kade Penalber combined on a one-hitter as Maurepas scored a 6-3 win over Holden in District 7-B baseball action Tuesday.
In other action, Pine scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to come away with a 3-1 win over Albany as the Hornets out-hit the Raiders four to two.
Elsewhere, St. Michael scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pick up a 3-1 win over French Settlement after the Lions out-hit the Warriors five to three.
The Wolves got three runs in the first inning as Vicknair led off with a triple and scored on a passed ball. Penalber had a one-out double to knock in a run and later scored on an error.
Logan Guedry doubled in a run in the second for a 4-0 lead before the Rockets got two runs on Cayden Hull’s sacrifice fly and an error in the top of the third.
Two walks and an error allowed Holden to cut the lead to 4-3 in the fourth, but the Wolves got two runs in the sixth on three walks, two hit batters and an error.
Vicknair gave up no hits, three runs, five walks and struck out three in four innings, while Penalber gave up a hit and struck out one in three innings of relief.
Vicknair, Guedry, Alex Aime and Penalber had hits for Maurepas.
Josh Strother, Colton Lewis and Colson Lambert combined to give up four hits, six runs and five walks while striking out three in six innings.
Brody Miller had the only hit for Holden.
With the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Pine got a leadoff single and a one-out triple to go ahead 2-1 and added an insurance run on a passed ball.
Trey Perry drew a two-out walk and Connor Barrilleaux singled with two out in the top of the seventh, but the Raiders got a fly out to end the game.
Albany got its run in the fourth as Bradyen Knight got a leadoff single and scored on Karson Domiano’s sacrifice fly. Pine tied the score in the bottom of the inning on a pair of one-out walks and a fielder’s choice.
Knight went 2-for-3 with a run scored while Barrilleaux was 2-for-3.
Domiano gave up no hits, one run, four walks and struck out five in four innings, while L Ballard gave up two runs, two hits, no walks and struck out three in two innings.
Pine starter Brody Thomas gave up four hits, one runs, three walks and struck out 11, while Trindon Young retired the only batter he faced in relief.
ST. MICHAEL 3, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 1
The Warriors snapped a 1-1 tie, getting two singles in the fifth and scoring the go-ahead run on a passed ball before another run scored on a sacrifice fly to cap the scoring.
French Settlement got its run in the third after Brycen Valle reached on a one-out error, Colin Hutcherson walked and Joel LeBourgeois singled for a 1-0 lead.
St. Michael answered in the bottom of the inning on a single, a sacrifice bunt, a passed ball and a fly out to tie the score at 1-1.
Lucas Crowder gave up three hits, three runs, a walk and struck out two in six innings to get the loss.
LeBourgeois, Zane Wilson, Hance Roussel, Brady Andrews and Valle had hits for the Lions.
