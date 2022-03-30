Piersten Struges struck out nine in a four-hitter, and Maurepas used a six-run sixth to pull away for a 12-4 win over Holden in District 7-B action Tuesday at Holden.
The Wolves led 6-4 and broke the game open after Kade Penalber singled with one out in the sixth. Thomas Bovia, Jacob Guerin and Andrew Aime were hit by pitches to make the score 7-4, and Gavin Reine followed with a two-run double to center for a 9-4 lead.
Prestin Vicknair singled in a run, and two runs scored on Penalber’s sacrifice fly.
Maurepas snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third on three straight singles from Vicknair, Penalber and Struges.
The Wolves picked up two runs in the fourth, and Holden cut the lead to 6-2 after Brant McSwain doubled, moved to third on an error and scored on a balk.
Holden cut the lead to 6-4 in the fifth after Colton Lewis doubled and later scored on a passed ball and McSwain singled in a run.
Reine went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run, Vicknair was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, and Penalber went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run to lead Maurepas.
McSwain was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead Holden.
Josh Strother gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and struck out three in five innings for Holden, while Cayden Hull gave up three hits, six runs, a walk and struck out two in two innings of relief.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 13, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 1
Dane Watts and Austin Davis combined on a two-hitter, while Watts and Jacob Trapani hit home runs to spark the Falcons.
Watts had a two-run home run in the first to give the Falcons a 2-0 lead, and Trapani hit a three-run home run in a five-run fifth.
The Falcons led 8-1 when FSHS got its lone run in the fourth as Edward Allison led off with a single, and Jaedon Kinler had a one-out single to move Allison to third.
Allison later scored on a wild pitch.
Allison was 1-for-2 with a run, while Kinler was 1-for-2.
Lucas Crowder gave up 12 hits, 12 runs, no walks and struck out two in 3.2 innings. Brady Andrews gave up a hit, a run and a walk in a third of an inning of relief.
