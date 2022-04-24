Maurepas scored all of its runs over the final three innings, rallying for a 15-4 win over Albany on Saturday at Albany.
The Hornets led 3-0 as Layton Ballard, Isaiah Willis, Seth Galyean and Noah Woods had singles in the bottom of the fourth.
Two errors and a double by Jacob Guerin led to Maurepas’ first run, and Gavin Reine, Prestin Vicknair and Piersten Struges had singles, giving the Wolves a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth.
Jayden Louque doubled in a run in the bottom of the fifth to cut the led to 5-4, but Maurepas answered with five runs in the top of the sixth on five walks, an error and singles by Vicknair and Colby Penalber to make the score 10-4.
Penalber and Struges had consecutive two-run doubles, and Kade Penalber scored on an error to cap the scoring in the top of the seventh.
Reine went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, Vicknair was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Colby Penalber was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, and Struges went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run as Maurepas had 11 hits.
Louque went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and Ballard was 2-for-4 with a run to lead Albany.
Colby Penalber, Kade Penalber and Struges combined to give up 10 hits, four runs and five walks with seven strikeouts in seven innings.
Austin Watts, Karson Domiano and Jayden Randazzo combined to give up 11 hits, 15 runs and eight walks with eight strikeouts in seven innings.
LORANGER 13, HOLDEN 1
Loranger pitchers Lane Alack and Josh Travis combined on a no-hitter with two strikeouts, and the Wolves put the game away with a six-run fifth inning.
Holden got its lone run in the bottom of the fourth went Ogima reached on an error to lead off, moved to second on a balk and scored when Caden Rivett reached on an error, cutting the lead to 7-1.
Loranger used a hit batter, four singles and two walks in the bottom of the fifth to break the game open.
Brant McSwain gave up six hits, seven runs two walks and struck out one in four innings, while Cayden Hull gave up three hits, six runs, two walks and struck out one in a third of an inning of relief. Brent Cobb gave up a hit in two-thirds of an inning.
Alack gave up a run, two walks and struck out two in 4.2 innings, while Travis was clean in a third of an inning of relief.
E.D. WHITE 4, DENHAM SPRINGS 1
E.D. White led 2-1 after the first inning and scored single runs in the third and seventh innings.
The Cardinals got two runs in the first on an error and two walks, and the Yellow Jackets cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the inning as Jed Cambre doubled with one out, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Ray McKneely’s grounder to third.
E.D. White added a run in the third after a leadoff single, a stolen base and a wild pitch.
A pair of singles, a sacrifice bunt and a ground out led to a run in the top of the seventh for E.D. White.
Cambre, Conner Rodrigue, Ryder Wygant and Patrick Landry had hits for DSHS.
Christian Callender gave up two runs, three walks and struck out two with no hits in an inning. Cowan Alfonso gave up five hits and two runs in six innings of relief.
DOYLE 14, PORT BARRE 4
Jackson McCreary and Maddox Newsom combined on a three-hitter and Wyatt Morgan hit a home run, helping the Tigers to the win Friday.
Doyle led 3-1 after four innings, and took control with a six-run fifth, which featured a three-run home run from Morgan for a 12-1 lead.
Port Barre got a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, but Peyton Woods and Braden McLin drove in runs in the top of the seventh.
McLin went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Abedn Kennedy was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Morgan was 1-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs, and Dathan Cummings went 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead Doyle, which had eight hits.
McCreary gave up two hits, a run, a walk and struck out three in four innings. Newsom gave up a hit, three runs, two walks and struck out two in three innings of relief.
