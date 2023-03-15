Solid pitching took center stage in a number of baseball games involving parish teams Tuesday.
At Denham Springs, Kaleb Howell and Matthew Lewis combined on a two-hitter as the Yellow Jackets scored a 10-0 win over Springfield.
Elsewhere, Walker’s Mac Griffin threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts in a 10-0 victory at French Settlement.
Doyle’s Maddox Newsome and Parker Taylor combined on a three-hitter to key a 12-1 win over Port Allen.
Also, Live Oak rallied for a 6-5 win over Destrehan, and St. John of Plaquemine defeated Holden 15-0.
Maurepas defeated False River 5-0 for its first win of the season after the school dedicated the new lights at its fields.
DENHAM SPRINGS 10, SPRINGFIELD 0
The Yellow Jackets scored in every inning, while the Bulldogs committed five errors.
Ethan Hand and Caleb Daigle doubled in runs to highlight a three-run first inning, and Carter Davis doubled and scored on an error in the second to make the score 4-0.
Rancher Miller doubled in a run, and Davis singled in a run in the third for a 6-0 lead, and Rylan Hiatt had a two-run double in a three-run fourth to make the score 9-0. DSHS scored the game’s final run on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the fifth.
Howell gave up two hits, a walk and struck out four in four innings, while Lewis walked one and struck out one in an inning.
Thad Whittington gave up 10 hits, 10 runs, three walks and struck out two in 4.1 innings to take the loss.
Daigle went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, Miller was 2-for-3 three RBIs and a run, and Davis was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run for DSHS.
Tripp Sims and Whittington had hits for Springfield.
WALKER 10, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 0
The Wildcats backed Griffin with eight hits, scoring four in the first, four in the second and two in the fifth.
Carson Ray singled in a run, Jacob McInnis doubled in a run and Gatlin Steele doubled in two in the first inning.
Three errors and two singles helped push the lead to 8-0 in the second, and Steele doubled and scored on an error in the two-run fifth.
McInnis and Steele each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run to lead FSHS.
Eian Jackson gave up seven hits, eight runs, a walk and struck out one in four innings as the FSHS starter, while Chance Langston gave up a hit, two runs and walked two in an inning of relief.
Hance Roussel and Colin Hutcherson had hits for FSHS.
DOYLE 12, PORT ALLEN 1
Doyle put the game away with a seven-run third inning after Newsome gave up three hits and a run in an inning, and Taylor struck out four in two clean innings of relief.
Caiden Barcia singled in a run, Cody Lovett scored on a wild pitch and Payton Jones doubled in a run as part of the big third inning.
Lovett was 2-for-3 with two runs and Barcia went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run to lead Doyle, which had eight hits.
LIVE OAK 6, DESTREHAN 5
Cooper Smith’s one-out single in the bottom of the sixth drove in a run to snap a 3-3 tie as part of the Eagles’ three-run inning. Logan Coley’s sacrifice fly scored another run, and Live Oak tacked on a run on an error.
Destrehan scratched for two runs in the top of the seventh on a single, a two-out double, a wild pitch and a balk.
Smith went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run to lead the Eagles, who had nine hits.
Trevor Hodges gave up four hits, three runs, no walks and struck out two in three innings. Jude Weller gave up two hits, two runs, a walk and struck out six in 3.2 innings of relief, while Sawyer Pruitt struck out the only batter he faced in relief.
MAUREPAS 5, FALSE RIVER 0
Kade Penalber struck out eight and gave up six hits with one walk to get the win as the Wolves scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings before scoring two in the fifth.
Ryan Taylor’s single and a two-out error led to the game’s first run, and John Rodriguez singled and later scored on Penabler’s grounder to third for a 2-0 lead in the third.
Jacob Guerin walked and later scored on a grounder in the fourth for a 3-0 lead. A walk, an error, a sacrifice bunt and a ground out got the Wolves two runs in the fifth.
Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a run to lead Maurepas, which had five hits.
ST. JOHN OF PLAQUEMINE 15, HOLDEN 0
St. John held Holden to three hits while scoring seven in the first, three in the second and five in the third.
Aidan Hutchinson, Easton Hutchinson and Tyler Thompson had hits for Holden.
Caden Rivett gave up eight hits, 15 runs (four earned), three walks and struck out three in 2.1 innings for the Rockets.
