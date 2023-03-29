Pitching was the name of the game as Holden and Maurepas scored district victories, while Parkview Baptist edged Doyle.
Holden’s Colton Lewis struck out 12 in a three-hitter, helping the Rockets to a 12-2 win over Mount Hermon in District 7-B action.
Also in 7-B, Maurepas’ Ryan Taylor gave up three hits and struck out three in a 15-1 win over Cristo Rey.
Parkview Baptist’s Seth DeGeorge singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning in a 1-0 win over Doyle on Tuesday at Parkview Baptist.
In District 5-5A action, Dutchtown used a pair of four-run innings to key a 10-4 win over Walker.
HOLDEN 12, MOUNT HERMON 2
The Rockets led 4-2 after three innings and broke the game open with five in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Josh Strother went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, Caden Rivett was 2-for-2 with three runs, Tyler Thompson went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Jake Forbes went 2-for-3, while Chase Smith was 2-for-3 with two runs. Aidan Hutchinson scored three runs for the Rockets.
Lewis gave up two runs and walks four in five innings.
MAUREPAS 15, CRISTO REY 1
The Wolves had 12 hits, using a seven-run second and a pair of four-run bursts in the third and fourth innings to key the win.
Kade Penalber went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs, Prestin Vicknair was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Jacob Guerin went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and John Rodriguez was 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI. Alex Aime scored three runs, and J Caraway scored two.
Penalber had two doubles and a triple, with the triple scoring two runs to put the Wolves up 6-0 in the second inning.
PARKVIEW BAPTIST 1, DOYLE 0, 10 INNINGS
The game-winning run was set up by an error, a single and an intentional walk.
Doyle’s Peyton Woods gave up two hits, one walk and struck out 12 in eight innings. Dathan Cummings gave up two hits, a run, three walks and struck out one in an inning of relief.
Woods and Payton Jones each went 1-for-3 for Doyle.
Parkview’s Wesley Marien gave up two hits, a walk and struck out four in eight innings, while Cade Durbin struck out two in two clean innings of relief.
Dutchtown built a 5-0 lead with a four-run third inning before Jake Rappold singled in a run in the fourth for the Wildcats.
A four-run fourth put the Griffins ahead 9-1, and Walker’s Cameron Washington singled in a run as part of a three-run sixth to cut the lead to 9-4.
Washington went 2-for-4 with a run and a walk, while Brodie Thompson was 2-for-4 to lead Walker.
Mac Griffin, Jaxson Hymel, Kaden Peterson and Hayden Paetz combined to give up 10 runs, six hits and 11 walks with four strikeouts in six innings.
