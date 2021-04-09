Ethan Prescott hurled a complete-game three-hitter, helping Live Oak pick up an 8-0 win over Walker in District 4-5A action Thursday at Live Oak, giving the Eagles their second win over the Wildcats this week.
Reid Broussard had a two-run single and Blaise Priester drove in another run, giving the Eagles a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Luke Cowart’s double drove in Kade Dupont in the third for a 4-0 lead.
Grant Landry had a two-run single in the fourth after a walk and an error, pushing the lead to 6-0.
Brant Smith and Cowart had sacrifice flies to drive in runs in the sixth after Priester singled, Landry walked and Dupont singled.
Prescott struck out four while walking three in the win.
Caleb Webb gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and struck out eight in five innings for the loss, while Chance Reed gave up two hits, two runs and walked one in an inning of relief.
Priester was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Dupont went 2-for-4 with a run and Cowart went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs to lead Live Oak, which had nine hits.
Camden Carver, Mason Morgan and Webb had hits for Walker.
HOLDEN 14, MAUREPAS 3
Hunter Bordelon threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and Holden backed him with a pair of seven-run innings in a 14-3 win over Maurepas on Thursday in District 8-B play at Holden.
Colby Penalber broke up Bordelon’s no-hit bid with a single with one out in the fifth inning.
Dylan Bradham had a run-scoring single, and Braeden Wascom and Bordelon each drove in two runs with singles during a seven-run first inning that also featured three walks and two errors.
Maurepas got all of its runs in the second after Ryan Taylor walked, Coy Delatte was hit by a pitch and Jacob Guerin reached on an error. Taylor and courtesy runner Logan Guedry scored on an error at shortstop, and one out later, Gavin Reine scored on another error at short, cutting the lead to 7-3.
Wascom, Brent Cobb and Nick Forbes had singles to drive in runs in a seven-run fourth inning that also featured three walks, two errors and a hit batter.
Bordelon gave up two walks and struck out seven in five innings and had three RBIs.
Wascom went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, while Nick Forbes, Bradham, Tyler Thompson and Caden Rivett each sored two runs. Jake Forbes had two RBIs.
SPRINGFIELD 13, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 6
The Lions led 6-5 after four innings, but the Bulldogs scored eight runs over the final three innings, including seven in the sixth, to get the win.
Blake Lobell scored on Sladen Lyles’ fielder’s choice after reaching on an error to tie the game at 6-6 in the top of the fifth, and the Bulldogs broke the game open in the sixth as Grant Lane and Blake Lobell drove in runs before three runs scored on an error to cap the scoring.
Lyles had a two-run double to key a three-run first inning for the Bulldogs and drove in another run in a two-run third that extended the lead to 5-0.
The Lions got all of their runs in the fourth after three straight walks to open the inning set up Ben Andrews’ run-scoring single. The Bulldogs balked in another run before Jaedon Kinler had a three-run double to left field to tie the game at 5-5.
One out later, Joel LeBourgeois singled to drive in a run, giving the Lions a 6-5 lead.
Blake Lobell went 2-for-5 with four runs and two RBIs, Lyles was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs, Bryce Vittorio went 2-for-3 with two runs and Lane was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Bulldogs, who had nine hits.
Edwards went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, while Kinler had three RBIs to lead FSHS.
Ethan Anthony gave up one hit, three, runs, eight walks and struck out three in three innings for Springfield, while Lane gave up three hits, three runs and two walks in a third of an inning of relief. Vittorio struck out eight with three walks while giving up no hits in 3.2 innings of relief.
Andrews gave up nine hits, 13 runs, two walks and struck out two in 5.2 innings, while Edward Allison went 1.1 innings of clean relief.
