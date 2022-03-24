Blake Lobell hurled a complete game three-hitter with nine strikeouts, and Will Taylor hit a home run to key Springfield’s 8-2 road win over West Feliciana on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs backed Lobell with nine hits and a four-run second inning.
Will Sanders scored on Kyle Ridgedell’s grounder to shortstop to get the scoring started.
With two out, Trip Sims, who reached on a bunt single, scored on an error, setting up a two-run home run by Taylor to right field for a 4-0 lead.
Will Sanders had a one-out double and scored when Jayden Morris reached on an error in the fifth for a 5-0 lead. Lobell walked to lead off the fifth, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on an error for a 6-0 advantage.
In the seventh, Morris had a one-out double and later scored on a wild pitch, and Sims scored on Ridgedell’s sacrifice bunt.
West Feliciana scored two in the bottom of the seventh.
Taylor was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Morris was 2-for-3 with a run, and Sims was 2-for-3 with two runs. Sanders scored two runs, and Ridgedell had two RBIs.
DUNHAM 6, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 3
Dunham used a four-run third to spark the win after the Lions grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the inning.
Joel LeBourgeois and Mason Hill had doubles in the first inning, leading to the Lions’ first run, and Dunham scratched for a run in the bottom of the inning to tie the score.
Edward Allison and LeBourgeois drew consecutive walks to lead off the third, and Allison later scored on a wild pitch to put FSHS up 2-1.
Dunham had a two-run home run to spark its four-run rally in the bottom of the inning, making the score 5-2.
Zane Wilson walked with one out in the top of the fourth and scored on a two-out error, cutting the lead to 5-3.
Dunham had a hit batter with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth for the game’s final run.
LeBourgeois was 2-for-3 with a run, and Hill went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead FSHS, which had seven hits.
Eian Jackson gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and struck out one in four innings for FSHS, while Trevor McMorris gave up two hits and struck out three in two innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.