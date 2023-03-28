Springfield scrapped for a 6-4 win over French Settlement in District 7-2A baseball action Monday at Springfield.
Elsewhere, Albany scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to get a 2-1 win over Sumner in District 7-3A play as Karson Domiano hurled a two-hitter.
Additionally, Woodlawn threw a one-hitter and scored seven runs over the final three innings in a 9-2 win over Maurepas.
SPRINGFIELD 6, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 4
The Bulldogs led 3-2 and put together a three-run fifth inning as Jayden Teague grounded into a fielder’s choice after walks to Kyle Ridgedell and Tripp Sims with one out.
Joe Ray singled, and a run scored on an error, and Thad Whittington doubled in a run.
Trevor McMorris’ grounder scored a run in the top of the sixth for FSHS after Mason Hill led off with a double in the top of the sixth. Zane Wilson walked, Joel LeBourgeois doubled, and Brycen Valle walked, but the Bulldogs got a strikeout to end the inning.
Hill had a double to knock in a run in the top of the seventh. Noah McNabb walked, but the Bulldogs got a double play to end the game.
Will Sanders went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Teague was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Ridgedell was 1-for-2 with two runs to lead Springfield.
Hill was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI, while McMorris was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Teague gave up seven hits, four runs, five walks and struck out six in 6.1 innings, while Thad Whittington was clean in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Trevor McMorris gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and struck out four in six innings to get the loss.
A pair of one-out walks led to the winning run.
Layton Ballard had a leadoff single and scored on Domiano’s two-out double, giving Albany a 1-0 lead in the second.
Sumner tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the sixth on a walk, a sacrifice bunt and an error.
Domiano struck out seven, giving up a walk in eight innings.
Ballard was 1-for-3 with two runs, and Domiano went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Hornets.
Woodlawn snapped a 2-2 tie, scoring two in the fifth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Ryan Taylor had Maurepas’ hit, while Logan Guedry and Jacob Guerin each scored runs.
Kade Penalber gave up nine hits, six runs, a walk and struck out four in six innings, while Alex Aime gave up two hits, three, runs and a walk in an inning of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.