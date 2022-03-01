Springfield pitchers Blake Lobell, Will Sanders, Dylan Rhodes and Will Taylor combined on a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and 10 walks in a 23-9 win over Maurepas on Monday.
The Bulldogs led 16-0 after two innings thanks to an 11-run second featuring a grand slam from Lobell.
Maurepas picked up six runs in the third before the Bulldogs got two in the top of the fourth. The Wolves scored three in the bottom of the inning making the score 19-9 before the Bulldogs scored five in the fifth.
Lobell went 2-for-2 with three runs and four RBIs, Will Taylor was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and five runs, Sladen Lyles was 2-for-2 with a run and two RBIs, Sanders went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs, Ethan Anthony scored three runs, and Kyle Ridgedell had three RBIs for the Bulldogs. Taylor and Lyles each had two doubles.
Ryan Taylor went 1-for-1 with a run and three RBIs, and Kade Penalber was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Maurepas. Gavin Reine and Joshua Hanna each scored two runs.
Thomas Bovia, Jacob Guerin, Penalber, Prestin Vicknair, Perison Struges and Alex Aime combined to give up 15 hits, 23 runs and eight walks while striking out seven.
MANDEVILLE 1, DOYLE 0
Doyle’s Caiden Barcia hurled a two-hitter with eight strikeouts while giving up two walks in a complete-game loss.
Mandeville scored the game’s only run in the third inning on Kaden Stevens’ single after a one-out walk.
Abedn Kennedy was 2-for-3, and Dru Beatty 1-for-4 as Doyle had three hits and stranded nine runners.
LIVE OAK 12, ST. CHARLES 2
The Eagles snapped a 1-1 tie with a six-run fifth and put the game away with a five-run seventh, collecting 11 hits.
Lane Lusk was 2-for-5 with two runs and a double, Hayden Everertt went 2-for-2 with a double and a run, Caleb Smith went 2-for-4, Cameran Christ had a triple with three RBIs, and Reid Broussard had a triple with two RBIs and scored a run.
Hunter Owens gave up three hits, two walks, a run and struck out five in four innings as the LOHS starter. Colin McDonald have up a hit, a walk and struck out two in two innings, and Christ gave up two hits, a run and struck out two in an inning of relief.
