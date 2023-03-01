No-hitters turned out to be the norm in Livingston Parish baseball action Tuesday.
No-hitters turned out to be the norm in Livingston Parish baseball action Tuesday.
Springfield’s Jayden Teague, Dawson Roussel and Cole Pierce combined to strike out nine as the Bulldogs no-hit Maurepas in a 12-2 win.
Elsewhere, Kaleb Howell hurled a no-hitter with 10 srikeouts, leading Denham Springs High to a 10-0 win over French Settlement at Mark Holmes Field.
Additionally, four Covington pitchers combined on a two-hitter, helping the Lions to a 3-1 win over Walker.
SPRINGFIELD 12, MAUREPAS 2
The Bulldogs backed their pitchers with 11 hits, building an 11-0 lead after four innings.
Teague and Joe Ray drove in runs in a three-run first, and Will Sanders and Teague drove in runs in a four-run second. The Bulldogs tacked on a run in the third then put together a three-run fourth, highlighted by Konner Keel’s run-scoring single.
Two hit batters and two walks in the fifth led to Maurepas’ first run, with Jonah Miller scoring after John Rodriguez was hit by a pitch and Logan Guedry scoring on a fielder’s choice to make the score 11-2.
Thad Whittington singled to lead off the bottom of the fifth, stole second and third and scored on Roussel’s groundout to end the game.
Teague went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs, Tripp Sims was 2-for-3 with two runs and Pierce scored two runs to lead the Bulldogs.
Prestin Vicknair gave up 10 hits, 11 runs and two walks while striking out one in four innings for Maurepas. Alex Aime gave up a hit, and run, no walks and struck out three in 1.1 innings of relief.
DENHAM SPRINGS 10, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 0
The Yellow Jackets backed Howell, who walked three in five innings, with 10 hits, putting together a seven-run fifth to put the game away.
DSHS, which led 3-0 after three innings, got six hits in the big inning while taking advantage of a walk and an error.
Caleb Daigle and Eli Digirolamo singled in runs before Howell’s triple scored Ryder Wygant, pushing the lead to 7-0. Jaxon Adams had a two-run double to cap the scoring.
Reese Mooney singled to score Wygant, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the game, in the first inning, and Jed Cambre scored on a fielder’s choice after reaching on a single.
Ethan Hand scored on a wild pitch in the third for a 3-0 lead.
Adams was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run and Daigle went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI to lead DSHS.
Zane Wilson, Reid Murphy and Jake Thompson combined to give up 10 hits, 10 runs and seven walks while striking out two in five innings.
COVINGTON 3, WALKER 1
The Lions built a 3-0 lead, getting a run in the first on two hits and a fly out and two on four hits in the fifth.
Walker got its run in the sixth after Jordan Boudreaux drew a one-out walk and scored on Jacob McInnis’ double.
Cameron Washington and McInnis had the hits for Walker.
Mac Griffin gave up 10 hits, three runs, a walk and struck out five in five innings, while Hunter Granger gave up a hit, a walk and struck out three in two innings of relief for Walker.
