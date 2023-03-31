Springfield logo
Springfield’s Cole Pierce, Dawson Roussel and Joe Ray combined on a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts in a 17-0 win over St. Helena in District 7-2A play Wednesday.

Holden pitchers Colson Lambert and Kyler Joiner combined on a one-hitter as the Rockets picked up a 10-0 win over Mount Hermon, while Maurepas’ Jacob Guerin hurled a one-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 14-1 win over Cristo Rey in District 7-B action.

