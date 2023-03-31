Springfield’s Cole Pierce, Dawson Roussel and Joe Ray combined on a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts in a 17-0 win over St. Helena in District 7-2A play Wednesday.
Holden pitchers Colson Lambert and Kyler Joiner combined on a one-hitter as the Rockets picked up a 10-0 win over Mount Hermon, while Maurepas’ Jacob Guerin hurled a one-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 14-1 win over Cristo Rey in District 7-B action.
Parkview Baptist pitchers Brant Melancon and Cade Durbin combined to strike out 17, helping the Eagles to a 3-2 win over Doyle.
In District 7-3A action, Albany’s Jayden Louque and Layton Ballard combined on a three-hitter, but Sumner came away with a 7-5 win.
On Wednesday, Doyle’s Maddox Newsom, Austin Coclaugh and Cody Lovett combined on a four-hitter while striking out seven in a 9-0 win over Maurepas.
Also Wednesday, Mason Hill’s two-out double scored Jake Thompson, lifting French Settlement to a 2-1 win over Northlake Christian in District 7-2A play.
SPRINGFIELD 17, ST. HELENA 0
The Bulldogs collected 12 hits, while the Hawks committed 12 errors.
Springfield scored three in the first, eight in the second and six in the fourth.
Will Sanders went 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, Tripp Sims was 2-for-3 with three runs and four RBIs, while Pierce had two RBIs and Ethan Lipscomb and Robert Gafford each scored two runs.
Pierce walked two and struck out six in three innings, while Roussel walked one and struck out one in an inning of relief. Ray walked one and struck out three in an inning of relief.
HOLDEN 10, MOUNT HERMON 0
The Rockets scored all of their runs in the first four innings, with Cayden Hull singling in two runs in the first.
Brody Miller led off the second inning with a solo home run, sparking a three-run burst for a 5-0 lead.
Colton Lewis, Chase Smith and Aidan Hutchinson had singles to drive in runs, making the score 8-0 in the third, and Lewis singled in a run as part of a two-run fourth.
Caden Rivett was 2-for-2 with a run, Josh Strother went 2-for-3 with two runs, Miller was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Lewis went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, and Smith was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI to lead Holden.
Lambert gave up one hit, six walks and struck out five in four innings, while Joiner struck out two and walked one in an inning of relief.
MAUREPAS 14, CRISTO REY 1
The Wolves led 5-0 after two innings and put the game away with an eight-run third.
Alex Aime, who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs, had a three-run double to put the Wolves ahead 10-0 in the inning.
Prestin Vicknair scored four runs, while Guerin went 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, and Kade Penalber was 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.
Guerin walked four while giving up a run in five innings.
PARKVIEW BAPTIST 3, DOYLE 2
Melancon gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and struck out 14 in five innings, while Durbin pitched two clean innings with three strikeouts in relief.
The Eagles got single runs in the second, third and fourth innings before Doyle got two in the bottom of the fifth on Peyton Woods’ two-run double after Cody Lovett and Dathan Cummings got consecutive one-out singles.
Cummings and Woods were hit by pitches with two out in the seventh, but the Eagles got a fly out to right field to end the game.
Woods went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Jace Ware went 1-for-1 to lead Doyle.
Caiden Barcia gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and struck out five in six innings, while Josh Parker pitched a clean inning in relief.
SUMNER 7, ALBANY 5
The Hornets led 2-0 before Sumner put together a five-run fourth which featured two hits, three walks and two errors.
Albany scratched for a run in the fifth, but Sumner got a run in the bottom of the inning on a hit batter and an error with two out for a 6-4 lead. The Cowboys added another run in the sixth.
Trey Perry had a single to knock in a run in the seventh before Sumner turned a double play to end the game.
Noah Woods, Seth Hoffman-Olmo, Jayden Randazzo, Ballard, Louque and Ethan Woods had hits for Albany, with Noah Woods scoring two runs.
Louque gave up two hits, fie runs, seven walks and struck out five in 3.2 innings, while Ballard gave up a hit, two runs, no walks and struck out four in 2.1 innings of relief.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 2, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 1
Thompson was hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the fifth inning, and Colin Hutcherson’s sacrifice bunt moved him to second.
After a strikeout, Hill doubled to left field to score the winning run.
Northlake got its lone , run in the first inning, and the Lions tied the game in the third after Hutcherson reached on a one-out error, Joel LeBourgeois singled and Hutcherson scored on an error.
Hill gave up five hits, a walk and struck out six in a complete game win.
LeBourgeois, Hill, Trevor McMorris and Zane Wilson had hits for the Lions.
DOYLE 9, MAUREPAS 0
The Tigers got two in the first on a walk, an error on two ground outs and added two in the third on a single by Barcia and a fly out by Easton Benesta.
Benesta had a two-run double, and Dru Beatty doubled in a run in the fifth to make the score 8-0 before Payton Jones’ grounder scored Cummings, who singled to lead off and moved to second on Peyton Woods’ double.
Woods went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, while Ware was 2-for-3. Cummings scored two runs, Barcia and Beatty each had two RBIs, and Benesta had three RBIs.
Prestin Vicknair went 2-for-3 to lead Maurepas.
Newsom gave up two hits, a walk and struck out three in four innings, Coclough gave up two hits, two walks and struck out two in 1.1 innings, while Lovett struck out two in 1.2 clean innings of relief.
Jonah Miller gave up 10 hits, nine runs and six walks in six innings for Maurepas.
