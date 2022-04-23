Jayden Teague and Jayden Morris combined on a three-hitter, and Springfield put together a seven-run fourth inning to spark a 13-3 win over Holden on Friday at Bulldog Park.
Elsewhere, Episcopal picked up an 11-1 win over Holden.
SPRINGFIELD 13, HOLDEN 3
The Bulldogs led 4-1 going into the bottom of the fourth when walks to Morris and Owen Hodges set up a two-run triple from Kyle Ridgedell, who later scored on a steal of home for a 7-1 lead.
Will Sanders had a triple to score Will Taylor, who singled, and Blake Lobell tripled to score Sanders for a 9-1 advantage.
Sladen Lyles followed with a two-run home run, making the score 11-1.
Holden got two in the top of the fifth as Josh Strother walked, Braden Ogima doubled, and Strother scored on a wild pitch. Brant McSwain grounded to third to drive in Ogima, cutting the lead to 11-3.
Taylor doubled to lead off the bottom of the fifth, and Sanders singled, making the score 12-3. Lyles had a one-out single to drive in the game’s final run.
Lobell’s sacrifice fly scored Taylor in the first inning, and Tyler Thompson singled and scored when Jake Forbes reached on an error, tying the score at 1-1 in the second.
Ridgedell led off the third with a single and scored on Taylor’s triple. Sanders doubled in a run, and scored when Lobell reached on an error for a 4-1 lead.
Taylor was 3-for-3 with four runs and an RBI, Sanders went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs, Lyles was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run and Ridgedell went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.
Teague gave up two hits and a run in two innings, while Morris gave up a hit, two runs, two walks and struck out two in three innings.
Ogima was 1-for-3 with a run, Caden Rivett went 1-for-2 and Thompson was 1-for-2 with a run for Holden.
Strother gave up four hits, six runs and walked four in three innings, while Colton Lewis gave up five hits, five runs and three walks in an inning of relief, and Cayden Hull gave up three hits and two runs in a third of an inning.
EPISCOPAL 11, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 1
The Knights scored in every inning but the first, building a 6-0 lead before the Lions got their lone run of the game.
Eian Jackson gave up eight hits, eight runs and three walks in four innings, while Zane Wilson gave up two hits, three runs and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Stewart Bonnecaze had a two-run home run in the third to give the Knights a 6-0 lead.
Devin Mayes led off the top of the fourth with a single and Will McMorris had a one-out single. With two out, Mason Hill was hit by a pitch, and Wilson walked, cutting the lead to 6-1.
A hit batter and three singles helped the Knights push the lead to 8-1 in the bottom of the fourth, and Episcopal put the game away with a three-run fifth.
Edward Allison, Mayes, McMorris and Hill had hits for the Lions.
