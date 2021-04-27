Springfield’s Blake Lobell hurled a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and went 3-for-4 with three doubles, four runs and four RBIs, helping No. 6 Springfield to a 10-0 win over Avoyelles in Class 2A playoff action Monday at Springfield.
Springfield will host No. 11 D’Arbonne Woods Charter, a 4-0 winner over Vidalia, in a three-game series in the regional round.
Will Taylor led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to right field, and after Lobell drew a one-out walk, Logan Lobell and Jayden Teague had consecutive two-out singles to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.
Springfield added a run in the third when Blake Lobell doubled with one out and scored on Sladen Lyles’ single.
Blake Lobell had a two-run double to highlight a three-run fifth that pushed the lead to 7-0 and had another two-run double in the sixth after Taylor and Bryce Vittorio got consecutive singles to start the inning. Teague’s single scored Blake Lobell to end the game early.
Avoyelles got its lone hit on a one-out single in the first inning.
Taylor was 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, Vittorio was 2-for-4 with two runs and Teague went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Bulldogs had 11 hits.
IOTA 8, ALBANY 3
Nicholas Duplechain threw a complete game four-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Iota built an 8-0 lead the Class 3A playoff game.
Iota got four runs in the first inning on two walks, an error a double and a single, and Albany left the bases loaded in the top of the second.
Iota padded the lead with three runs in the fourth on a double, a walk, three singles, a fielder’s choice and an error, making the score 7-0 and picked up its final run in the fifth on a single, two walks and a steal of home with two out.
Albany rallied for a run in the sixth as Reece Wolfe led off with a single, and Luke Purvis singled with one out. Wolfe later stole third and home.
The Hornets’ Justin Coats hit a two-run home run with two out in the seventh after Austin Watts walked to lead off the inning.
Coats gave up eight hits, seven runs, four walks and struck out five in 3.2 innings, while Brody Miller gave up two hits, three walks, one run and struck out three in 2.1 innings of relief.
