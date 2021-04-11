St. Thomas Aquinas used a five-run sixth inning to rally for a 5-4 win over Doyle in District 10-2A action Friday at St. Thomas Aquinas.
STA’s Logan Pierre led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, and with two outs, Hunter Michel walked and Casey Artigues had a bunt single to load the bases.
Pierre scored on an error, and Dane Watts walked, setting up Jayden Collura’s three-run double to left, knotting the score at 4-4. Jordan Trapani’s single to left scored the winning run.
In the top of the seventh, Doyle’s Abedn Kennedy was hit by a pitch with one out, and Logan Turner walked with two out, but Watts got a strikeout to end the game.
Doyle scored the game’s first runs in the third as Cade Watts and Cade Lyons had singles and Kennedy drew a one-out walk, setting up Tyson Stewart’s two-run double to center field.
After Turner walked, Dru Beatty grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Kennedy for a 3-0 lead.
Braden Keen’s two-out double in the fourth scored Lyons, who reached on an error, to make the score 4-0.
Andrew Yuratich took the loss, striking out seven while giving up five runs and walking four in 5.2 innings. Caiden Barcia gave up one hit and one walk in a third of an inning of relief.
Watts gave up three hits, one run and two walks with three strikeouts in four innings of relief for the win. Layton Pittman gave up five hits, three walks, three runs and struck out one in three innings as the STA starter.
Keen and Beatty each went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Stewart was 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Doyle.
CENTRAL 9, WALKER 4
Central, which had 14 hits, scored five runs over the final two innings to pull away for the win.
Walker’s Hunter Bethel led off the third with a double and later scored on a passed ball, and Caleb Webb’s sacrifice fly cut the lead to 3-2 after Central scored three in the first inning.
Central picked up another run in the top of the fourth and two in the sixth for a 6-2 lead and got its final runs on a two-run, inside-the-park home run and a wild pitch.
Camden Carver had a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh before Central turned a double play to end the game.
Spencer Murray went 2-for-2 with a run and Bethel was 2-for-3 with two runs to lead Walker.
Cooper Carlton, Nick Graves, Gavin Adams, Owen Forbes, Chance Reed and Casey Bryant pitched for Walker, combining to give up 14 hits, nine runs, four walks and three strikeouts.
WALKER 4, CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE 0
Landon Kish and Seth Terrell combined to strike out 10 while giving up five hits and three walks in the win.
Mason Morgan went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Wildcats, driving in two runs in the fourth as part of a three-run inning. He singled in the game’s final run in the fifth.
Kish gave up four hits, one walks and struck out five in five innings, while Terrell gave up one hit, two walks and struck out five in two innings of relief.
POPE JOHN PAUL II 5, SPRINGFIELD 3
Springfield’s Blake Lobell struck out eight while giving up six hits, five runs and four walks in a complete game loss, battling PJP’s EJ Dema, who threw a three-hitter, while giving up three walks, three runs and striking out two in a complete game.
The Jaguars got two runs in the first on an error and a passed ball, and the Bulldogs picked up a run in the bottom of the inning after Will Taylor led off with a double and scored on Logan Lobell’s single.
PJP got a two-out, two-run single in the third for a 4-1 lead, but the Bulldogs cut the advantage to 4-3 as Logan Lobell scored when Jayden Teague grounded into a fielder’s choice and Blake Lobell stole home.
The Jaguars got the game’s final run on a double in the top of the seventh.
Taylor, Logan Lobell and Sladen Lyles had hits for Springfield.
