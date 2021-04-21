Seven innings just wasn’t enough for Walker and Zachary to decide things Tuesday night.
The Wildcats scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pick up an 8-7 win over the Broncos, who took the lead with five runs in the top of the eighth.
Walker’s winning rally started with a leadoff double from Gabe Inman and a walk to Caleb Webb. One out later, Hunter Bethel doubled to center field, cutting the lead to 7-4.
Cameron Crow reached on an error at shortstop before Spencer Murray and Mason Morgan drew consecutive walks. Camden Carver followed with a two-run single to center, and Brock Darbonne singled to left to drive in Morgan for the game-winner.
Zachary snapped a 2-2 tie on William Romero’s two-run triple with one out in the top of the eighth, and the Broncos got a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly to stretch the lead to 6-2. Three straight singles made the score 7-2.
Walker got two runs in the fourth after Darbonne led off with a single and Grant Edwards and Bethel drew consecutive two-out walks. Crow followed with a single to score a run, and Edwards scored on a passed ball.
The Broncos scratched for a run in the fifth and scored a run on a wild pitch with two out in the sixth to tie the game at 2-2.
Darbonne went 3-for-5 with an RBI, Bethel was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Gabe Inman scored two runs, and Carver had two RBIs to lead Walker.
Landon Kish, Chance Reed, Casey Bryant and Carver combined to give up 10 hits, seven runs and three walks while striking out three.
LIVE OAK 8, CENTRAL 3
The Eagles scored four runs over the final two innings to pull away for the win, sparked by a two-run home run from Blaise Priester with one out in the sixth inning to give LOHS a 6-3 lead.
Priester scored on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh and Grant Landry drove in the game’s final run on a grounder in the seventh.
Kade Dupont drove in a run on a bunt single in the first and two more on bunt as part of a three-run second that pushed the lead to 4-0.
Central got a two-run home run from Connor Cassels and a solo shot from Bradie Knapps in consecutive at-bats in the fourth, cutting the lead to 4-3 to chase Eagles starter Ethan Prescott.
Central pitchers combined to strike out 10 but also walked 10.
Prescott, Michael Summers, Cameran Christ and Seth Wiginton combined to give up six hits, three, runs and five walks while striking out six.
Priester went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, while Dupont was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Live Oak.
ALBANY 2, LORANGER 1
Luke Purvis had a two-run double with two out in the top of the seventh inning, and Justin Coats pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Hornets picked up the win.
Coats had a two-out single, and consecutive walks to R Wolfe and Brody Miller set up Purvis’ hit.
Loranger loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh on a pair of errors and a walk, but the Hornets got an out at the plate on a fielder’s choice and two straight fly outs to the outfield to seal the win.
Dane Vining’s grounder to first drove in the Wolves’ lone run in the first inning.
Purvis went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Albany, which had six hits.
Coats gave up one runs and two walks in the win.
DOYLE 4, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 1
Cade Lyons hit a grand slam with two out in the bottom of the sixth, and Andrew Yuratich threw a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts to spark the win.
The winning hit was set up when Bo Ellzey reached on an error with one out. Landon Wolfe singled one out later, and Cade Watts walked.
Northlake scored its lone run in the first on a passed ball with two out following a leadoff double.
Yuratich gave up one run and walked two in seven innings for the win, while Lyons was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run.
WALKER 4, CENTRAL 2
Caleb Webb gave up five hits and struck out eight in a complete-game win Monday.
Mason Morgan was 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the Wildcats built a 4-0 lead.
DOYLE 7, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 3
The Tigers scored four runs over the final three innings to pull away for the win Monday.
Cade Watts, Cade Lyons, Braden Keen and Landon Wolfe each had two hits for Doyle, while Joel LeBourgeois went 2-for-3 with an RBI for FSHS.
Evan Rohlfs, Eian Jackson and Beau Wilson combined to give up 10 hits, seven runs and a walk while striking out six in seven innings for FSHS.
Logan Turner, Caiden Barcia and Peyton Woods combined to give up six hits, three runs and four walks while striking out five in seven innings for Doyle.
SPRINGFIELD 10, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 4
Bryce Vittorio threw a complete game, giving up five hits, four walks and striking out seven, and the Bulldogs backed him with 12 hits while putting together a pair of three-run innings Monday.
Jayden Teague, Logan Lobell and Sladen Lyles each had two hits for the Bulldogs.
HOLDEN 11, EPISCOPAL OF ACADIANA 1
Tyler Thompson and Braeden Wascom combined on a two-hitter while striking out six as the Rockets used a pair of four-run innings to ice the victory.
Nick Forbes, Thompson and Jake Forbes each had two hits for the Rockets, who collected nine in the game.
Thompson gave up two hits, one run, five walks and struck out six in four innings, while Wascom struck out two in an inning of relief.
