Walker built a lead and held off McGill-Toolen of Mobile, Ala., to pick up a 6-5 win Saturday in the Biloxi, Miss. Tournament.
Elsewhere, Mason Hill pitched a complete game with six strikeouts, helping French Settlement to a 2-1 win over Chalmette in the Lutcher Tournament.
In other action, Patrick Taylor scored seven runs in the top of the seventh in picking up an 8-1 win over Maurepas.
WALKER 6, McGILL-TOOLEN (ALA.) 5
Zach Mayo had a two-run single as part of a five-run first for the Wildcats, who went ahead 6-0 on Gatlin Steele’s single in the third.
McGill-Toolen scored one in the third and two in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Braylen Ainsworth went 2-for-4 and Carson Ray was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI to lead Walker, which had eight hits.
Jaxson Hymel gave up two hits, a run, four walks and struck out four in four innings, KP Peterson gave up four hits, four runs and a walk in two innings of relief, and Aiden Jeansonne pitched a clean inning in relief.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 2, CHALMETTE 1
Trevor McMorris singled, moved to second on an error and scored on Zane Wilson’s single in the second to give FSHS a 1-0 lead, and the Lions tacked on a run in the third.
McMorris went 2-for-3 with a run, while Joel LeBourgeois was 1-for-3 with a run.
PATRICK TAYLOR 8, MAUREPAS 1
Patrick Taylor used three hit batters, two walks and four hits to fuel the big seventh inning.
Patrick Taylor got the game’s first run in the second, and Maurepas tied the game on John Rodriguez’s single in the fifth. Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Prestin Vicknair gave up five hits, eight runs, four walks and struck out four in 6.1 innings. Kade Penalber struck out two and gave up a hit in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
