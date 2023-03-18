FSHS-Chalmette Joel LeBourgeois

French Settlement's Joel LeBourgeois prepares to dive back to first base against Chalmette.

 Photo courtesy of Jamie LeBourgeois

Walker built a lead and held off McGill-Toolen of Mobile, Ala., to pick up a 6-5 win Saturday in the Biloxi, Miss. Tournament.

Elsewhere, Mason Hill pitched a complete game with six strikeouts, helping French Settlement to a 2-1 win over Chalmette in the Lutcher Tournament.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.