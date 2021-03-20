St. Thomas More held Walker to one hit, but the Wildcats picked up a 2 0 win at St. Thomas More on Friday.
Cameron Crow reached on a two-out error in the fifth, and Owen Forbes followed with a triple. Forbes scored on an error in centerfield for the game’s only runs.
Caleb Webb gave up five hits, one walk and struck out six in a complete game win.
Walker struck out nine times in the game.
LIVE OAK 19, NORTHSHORE 0
Seth Wiginton and Hayden Staley combined on a one-hitter, and the Eagles scored 11 runs in the third inning to put the game away.
Brant Smith went 3-for-3 with four runs and five RBIs, Jeffrey Swearingen went 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, Blaise Priester was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run, while Luke Cowart had three RBIs and Reid Broussard scored two runs and had two RBIs to lead Live Oak, which had 13 hits.
Smith had a two-run home run in the big inning.
DOYLE 8, RIVERDALE 3
Logan Turner, Karson Jones and Kody Mitchell combined on a three hitter, while Riverdale pitchers held the Tigers to two hits.
Doyle broke the game open with four runs in the fifth inning.
Braden Keen went 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs to lead the Tigers, while Turner gave up two hits, one run, a walk and struck out six in four innings for the win.
SPRINGFIELD 8, COVINGTON 7
Bryce Vittorio’s RBI single with two out in the bottom of the sixth scored Jayden Teague to win it for the Bulldogs, who led 7-0 before the Lions battled back to tie the game.
Blake Lobell gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and struck out eight in five innings, while Teague gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and struck out three in two innings of relief.
Lobell was 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, Logan Lobell went 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI, Sladen Lyles was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Will Taylor went 2-for-3 with two runs, and Teague was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run to lead Springfield, which had 13 hits.
SPRINGFIELD 7, MAUREPAS 6
Will Taylor scored on a wild pitch with two out in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Bulldogs the win after Maurepas rallied from a 6-0 deficit to tie the game in the top of the fifth.
Maurepas scored five runs in the fourth as Gavin Reine and Prestin Vicknair drove in runs. The Wolves tied the game in the fifth, scoring on a passed ball.
Bryce Vittorio, Ethan Anthony and Logan Lobell combined on a four-hitter while striking out 13 with seven walks. Vittorio struck out eight in four innings as the Bulldog starter.
Colby Penalber gave up seven hits, seven runs, five walks and struck out six in a complete game.
Reine went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI to lead the Wolves, while Vittorio was 2-for-2, and Cole Pierce went 1-for-2 with three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs.
RIVERDALE 4, ALBANY 1
Luke Purvis’ double with two out in the bottom of the first scored Justin Coats for the Hornets’ lone run of the game after Riverdale scored two in the first. Riverdale added single runs in the second and third.
Coats went 2-for-4 with a run and Purvis was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Hornets, who had nine hits.
Austin Watts gave up six hits, four runs, seven walks and struck out five in a complete game to take the loss.
PLAQUEMINE 14, HOLDEN 4
Plaquemine scored six in the third and seven in the fourth to lead 13-0 before Dylan Bradham had a three-run double as part of a four-run fifth inning.
Brent Cobb and Hunter Bordelon each had two hits for the Rockets.
Tyler Thompson and Cobb combined to give up eight hits, 14 runs and three walks while striking out five in 4.2 innings.
