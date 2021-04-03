Grant Edwards, Gavin Adams and Phillip Thurmond combined to no-hit Scotlandville in a 14-3 win in the opening game of a District 4-5A doubleheader at Walker on Thursday.
Edwards struck out three with no walks in two innings as the Wildcats’ starter, while Adams struck out six and gave up a run in two innings of relief. Thurmond gave up two runs, two walks and struck out three in an inning of relief.
Walker used a nine-run first inning to get the game started and led 11-0 after three innings.
Camden Carver went 1-for-1 with two runs, while Chance Reed went 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI as the Wildcats collected eight hits.
WALKER 11, SCOTLANDVILLE 1
Caleb Webb and Nick Graves combined on a one-hitter and Webb hit a two-run inside-the-park home run as part of a seven-run fourth inning to put the game away.
Webb gave up one hit, one walk and struck out 11 in four innings to get the win, while Graves struck out one in a clean inning of relief.
Hunter Bethel went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run, Cameron Crow was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Seth Terrell was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and Gabe Inman scored two runs.
DOYLE 5, SPRINGFIELD 1
Andrew Yuratich threw a two-hitter, and the Tigers scored three runs in the top of the seventh to pull away for the win.
After Kody Mitchell drew a one-out walk and Bo Ellzey doubled, Landon Wolfe grounded into a fielder’s choice to score a run. One out later, Cade Lyons tripled to drive in two runs.
Doyle got the game’s first run on Lyons’ solo home run with two out in the third, but Springfield tied the game at 1-1 on Sladen Lyles’ solo home run with one out in the fourth.
Wolfe got a one-out double in the fifth and courtesy runner Wyatt Morgan advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on Cade Watts’ sacrifice fly, giving Doyle a 2-1 lead.
Yuratich gave up one run, struck out six and walked five in a complete-game win.
Blake Lobell gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and struck out seven in 6.1 innings to get the loss, while Bryce Vittorio gave up a hit in 2/3 of an inning in relief.
Lobell had the other hit for Springfield, while Lyons went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run to lead Doyle.
LIVE OAK 2, ZACHARY 1
A balk with two out in the sixth scored the decisive run for the Eagles as Michael Summers and Ethan Prescott combined on a three-hitter.
Luke Cowart drew a one-out walk, and Brant Smith and Kade Dupont followed with consecutive singles to put Live Oak up 1-0.
Gabe Ellison walked, and one out later, a balk scored another run to put the Eagles up 2-0.
Zachary got its lone run in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly following a leadoff walk.
Summers gave up three hits, two walks, one run and struck out five in five innings, while Prescott struck out four and walked one in two innings of relief.
BOGALUSA 6, ALBANY 5
A two-out error in the bottom of the seventh following a leadoff single scored the winning run for the Lumberjacks, who led 3-0 after the first inning.
The Hornets had a pair of two-run innings to tie the game at 4-4, but Bogalusa grabbed the lead on a two-out error in the fifth inning. Albany had seven errors in the game.
Seth Galyean’s sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh tied the game at 5-5.
Brody Miller gave up four hits, six runs and a walk in 6.2 innings to take the loss, while Luke Purvis went 2-for-3 with an RBI as Albany had five hits.
QUITMAN 7, HOLDEN 0
Quitman pitchers Joshua Smith, Warren King and Jordan Vail combined to three-hit the Rockets, who committed five errors.
Hunter Bordelon, Josh Strother and Jake Forbes had hits for Holden.
Braeden Wascom gave up nine hits, seven runs and struck out two with no walks in six innings to take the loss. Tyler Thompson walked two in an inning of relief.
