Casey Bryant and Phillip Thurmond combined to strike out 11 while giving up six hits in a 12-3 win over Ouachita Parish on Thursday.
Bryant gave up two hits, one run, two walks and struck out seven in five innings, while Thurmond gave up four hits, two runs and struck out four in two innings of relief.
The Wildcats led 5-0 before breaking the game open with a six-run sixth.
Tyler Jeansonne went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs and Casen Carver as 3-for-3 with two RBIs as Walker collected 10 hits.
SPRINGFIELD 6, ST. JOHN OF PLAQUEMINE 2
Sladen Lyles had a grand slam with two out in the top of the seventh to put the game away as Blake Lobell and Ethan Anthony combined on a two-hitter.
Neither team scored until the sixth inning, with Springfield scoring two and St. John one.
Lobell gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and struck out 13 in 6.1 innings, while Anthony walked two in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Lyles finished 2-for-4 with two runs and five RBIs, while Tripp Sims scored two runs.
BARBE 3, DENHAM SPRINGS 0
Barbe’s Gavin Guidry hurled a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts, and the Buccaneers scored all of the game’s runs in the second inning on three walks and two singles.
Jed Cambre had the lone hit for DSHS.
Kaleb Howell gave up two hits, three runs, five walks and struck out four in 2.2 innings, while Austin Holstein gave up one hit, a walk and struck out three in 3.1 innings of relief.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 4, ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 2
Edward Allison’s run-scoring double with two out in the sixth gave the Lions an insurance run to seal the win.
Jaedon Kinler had a run-scoring single and Joel LeBourgeois a two-run double in a three-run third inning before Ascension Christian got two in the fourth.
Kinler was 2-for-3 with a run, LeBourgeois had two RBIs, and Sy Berthelot scored two runs.
Lucas Crowder gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and struck out one in five innings, while Mason Hill gave up a hit with two strikeouts in two innings of relief.
MAUREPAS 26, WEST ST. JOHN 2
The Wolves, who led 15-0 after two innings, took advantage of 23 walks by seven West St. John pitchers.
Pierston Struges went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs as the Wolves had eight hits. Colby Penalber and Dakota Guitreau each scored three runs, while Prestin Vicknair, Jacob Guerin and Alex Aime each had three RBIs.
Vicknair struck out five and walked two without giving up a hit in two innings, while Thomas Bovia gave up three hits, two runs and two walks while striking out four in two innings of relief.
