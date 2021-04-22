Owen Forbes and Gavin Adams combined on a four-hitter as Walker picked up a 3-0 win over Denham Springs in District 4-5A action Wednesday at North Park.
Forbes gave up four hits while striking out 10 in six innings to get the win, while Adams struck out two without giving up a hit in an inning of relief.
Hunter Bethel’s RBI single in the third put the Wildcats up 1-0, and Walker padded the lead in the fifth when Camden Carver reached on a one-out error and Brock Darbonne and Gabe Inman had consecutive singles. Darbonne later scored on a passed ball for a 3-0 lead.
Mason Morgan, Carver, Darbonne, Inman and Bethel each had two hits for Walker, which collected 11.
Rylan Hiatt, Reese Mooney, Bill Clement and Job Norgress had hits for Denham Springs.
Carter Holstein gave up nine hits, three runs, three walks and struck out four in six innings, while Carson Pittman gave up two hits and struck out one in an inning of relief.
DOYLE 8, FRENCH SETTTLEMENT 0
Hunter Bankston, Cade Lyons, Braden Keen, Cade Watts and Bo Ellzey combined on a one-hitter to help the Tigers to the win.
Bankston gave up a hit, two walks and struck out seven in five innings, while Lyons gave up a walk and struck out two in an inning of relief. Keen, Watts and Ellzey each retired a batter in relief.
Ellzey had a two-run single in a five-run second that featured three hits, two walks and an error. Andrew Yuratich had a leadoff double and scored on an error for a run in the third. Lyons and Keen had consecutive doubles, and Keen scored on an error to cap the scoring in the fourth.
Yuratich went 3-for-3 with two runs, and Kody Mitchell was 2-for-4 with a run to lead Doyle, which had 10 hits.
Will McMorris had the lone hit for the Lions.
Hunter Wheat gave up eight hits, eight runs, three walks and struck out five in five innings for the loss. Lucas Crowder gave up two hits and struck out one in an inning of relief.
HANNAN 15, ALBANY 6
Albany led 4-2 before Hannan grabbed the lead with nine runs in the fifth inning.
Brody Miller went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Luke Purvis was 3-for-4 with a run and Justin Coats and DJ Brumfield each had two hits for the Hornets.
Miller gave up two hits, five runs, three walks and struck out four in four innings, while Reece Wolfe and Karson Domiano combined to give up 10 hits and eight runs while striking out three in three innings of relief.
Miller had a two-run single in the first to tie the game after Logan Huth’s two-run home run in the top of the inning and an RBI single in the fourth.
PINE 7, HOLDEN 3
The Rockets led 2-0 before Pine scored five in the sixth.
Hunter Bordelon went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, including a solo home run, while Nick Forbes was 2-for-3 with an RBI as the Rockets got seven hits.
Bordelon gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and struck out five in 6.1 innings. Josh Strother struck out two in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Pine used five hits and an error to key its big inning for a 6-2 lead, and Bordelon’s home run in the sixth cut the lead to 7-3.
